Former President George W. Bush Chokes up As He Remembers His Father in Emotional Eulogy

Former President George W. Bush got choked up as he remembered his father George H.W. Bush in an emotional eulogy.

During his speech, the 43rd President of the United States became overcome with emotion as he spoke about his father’ final moments.

“I said, ‘Dad, I love you and you’ve been a wonderful father,’ ” President Bush recalled, adding, “And the last words he would ever say on Earth were, ‘I love you, too.’ “

Among his eulogy statements Bush also said, “I once heard it said of man that the idea is to die young as late as possible.”

In victory, he shared credit,” he also said of his late father. “When he lost, he shouldered the blame. He accepted that failure is a part of living a full life.”

Many other politicians and dignitaries also memorialized the 41st President, with Presidential historian and George H.W. Bush biographer Jon Meacham saying, “For Lincoln and Bush, both called on us to choose the right over the convenient, to hope rather than to fear, and to heed not our worst impulses, but our best instincts.”

“I believe it will be said that in the life of this country … no occupant of the Oval Office was more courageous, more principled, and more honorable than George Herbert Walker Bush,” Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney added.

In addition to the many memorializing statements about the late President, his son also ended his eulogy with a quote that his father made during a 1989 address.

“We cannot hope only to leave our children a bigger car … We must hope to give them a sense of what it means to be a loyal friend, a loving parent, a citizen who leaves his home, his neighborhood, and town better than he found it.”

Former President George H.W. Bush passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 94.

