Former NBC News Anchor Charged With Making Terroristic Threats

A former NBC News anchor is facing several years behind bars after he reportedly threatened a woman. Joe Scanlan, who worked for Kearney, Nebraska NBC station KSNB, was charged by Buffalo County prosecutors this month with felony terroristic threats and two misdemeanor counts of intimidation by phone or electronic communication after he exhibited threatening behaviors over the course of several months.

The incidents began in September when Scanlan, 27, began sending the woman various text messages, social media messages and handwritten notes, according to court documents, per ABC 8. Although the woman blocked Scanlan on social media, the former news anchor in October used a KSNB account to like her posts and message her. The station fired him as result of that on Nov. 3, and on Dec. 1, the woman filed for a protection order against Scanlan. The incidents for which Scanlan has been charged happened after the order was issued by a Buffalo County judge on Dec. 4.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Joe Scanlan, a former news anchor in Central Nebraska.https://t.co/9qeOzmaTF0 — News Channel Nebraska (@NewsChannelNE) December 14, 2023

According to court documents, a day after the protective order was granted, Scanlan sent the woman an email saying that he was "gonna ruin" her life. In the email, according to an affidavit, Scanlan said, "I want you to know Ill be watching you. I want you to have me in the back of your mind at all times. You'll never know where I am, and Nebraska isn't that far away. I will haunt you the rest of my life."

The affidavit also alleges that on the morning of Monday, Dec. 11, the former news anchor sent multiple threatening emails, writing in one, "You'd better watch your back because I'm back in Nebraska and one or both of us ain't leaving alive. I promise you I will end your life either psychologically or physically and I'm leaning towards the latter."

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, KSNB reported that a warrant was issued for Scanlan's arrest. It is unclear if he has been taken into police custody at this time. Scanlan faces a felony charge of terroristic threats and two misdemeanor counts of intimidation by phone call or electronic communication. If convicted, Scanlan, who now lives near Dallas, Texas, could face up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Further information is not available at this time.