Former Dominatrix Fired From County Sheriff’s Office in New Jersey

It has been reported that a former dominatrix who lied about her past has been fired from her job with a sheriffs office in New Jersey.

Kristen Hyman was sworn in as rookie officer with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office in June of 2017 and was fired on Feb. 7, 2018 after a lengthy disciplinary hearing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her past dominatrix work was discovered before she even graduated from the police academy, and nearly kept her from being able to, as reported by NJ.com.

Ultimately she was allowed to be sworn in as an officer but was placed on administrative leave very soon after.

The sheriffs office defined her dominatrix work, which began around 2010 and ended in 2012, as “conduct unbecoming a public employee.” They also accused her of “neglect of duty” while the internal affairs department was investigating her past.

“The proliferation of video and audio records … and or the promoting on social media … has resulted in the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office being the subject of inquiry and ridicule among law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office noted.

Court documents reportedly revealed that Hyman told investigators that while she did appear as a dominatrix in adult videos online, she never appeared nude, nor did she ever perform any sex acts.

She also confirmed that she never used her real name in any of the videos, and defined her role in the videos as merely that of an actress. She stated that she was paid to act in the “staged” videos but that she made no money off of their continued sales.

The sheriffs office compiled screenshots of some of the videos to use as evidence in the disciplinary hearing, including one that depicted Hyman “cradling unknown male’s head with eyes closed who is possibly passed out.”

They also referred to an adult website that defined her as “a true sexual sadist who hurts people not because she has to, but because it truly brings her pleasure.”

Investigators also noted that in many of the videos Hyman is shown using items “such as whips, and kicking the groin area to inflict pain upon the recipient. In most cases the recipient is naked and/or bound.”

Hyman reportedly gave an interview to the New York Post where she spoke about her post and was quoted as saying that she does not “know what it has to do with me doing the job.”

At this time Hyman does not appear to have spoken publicly about the sheriffs office’s decision to let her go, but the Sheriff Frank Schillari was on record as saying that he agreed with the decision.