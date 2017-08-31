Floyd Mayweather Announces Retirement After Conor McGregor Fight

Floyd Mayweather won Saturday night’s fight against Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the tenth round.

After the match, Mayweather announced his retirement, leaving the sport with a 50-0 career record.

“This was my last fight, ladies and gentleman,” Mayweather said after the fight.

Floyd: “This was my last fight tonight.” #MayweatherMcGregor — Bleacher Report MMA (@BR_MMA) August 27, 2017

He was asked if he would consider coming out of retirement for a fight if he was given another massive payday. He responded by saying Saturday night’s fight was “for sure” his last.

Mayweather reportedly banked $100 million for the fight with the possibility of earning up to $250 million if the pay-per-views exceeded 4.6 million, according to Yahoo.

After the competition ended, Mayweather had a few words to share about his fight with McGregor.

“He’s a tough competitor. I think we gave the fans what they wanted to see. I owed them for the Pacquio fight,” he said, adding, “If I’m not mistaken, I guaranteed everyone this fight wouldn’t go the distance.”

McGregor also took to the media shortly after to share some of his words for Mayweather, saying, he turned him into a “Mexican.”

“What can I say, I had a bit of fun over this side. I thought it was close. I get a bit wobbly when I’m tired. there was a lot on the line and I should have been allowed to continue. Early on I was handy enough. He was composed, fifty pro fights will give you that. I’ve been strangled on live TV and let it go. But f— it, it was a great buzz.”

He goes on to say that the man should have let him go and put him down, adding he was “tired.”

“It was fatigue and I get wobbly. Let me wobble back to my corner. You’ve got to put me down. Happy to perform for a different crowd and to be here draped in the flag,” he said.

