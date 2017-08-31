Watch: Floyd Mayweather Delivers Final Blow to Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather left victorious against Conor McGregor after Saturday night’s fight, winning by technical knockout in the tenth round.

One Twitter user caught on video the exact moment Mayweather ended McGregor once and for all during the match. For those who may have missed the impressive battle, or just want to relive the final moments, watch the video below.

McGregor was wobbly towards the end, and obviously getting tired, which prompted the referee to stop the match.

The Irish MMA fighter addressed his fatigue to the media after the fight. “I thought it was close,” he said. “I get a bit wobbly when I’m tired. There was a lot on the line and I should have been allowed to continue.”

In addition to his victory, Mayweather announced his retirement again following the fight, leaving the sport with a 50-0 career record.

“This was my last fight, ladies and gentleman,” he said after the fight.

Mayweather reportedly banked $100 million for the fight with the possibility of earning up to $250 million if the pay-per-views exceeded 4.6 million, according to Yahoo.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @CNN