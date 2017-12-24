Woman Claims Boyfriend ‘Walked Into’ Butcher Knife

A West Palm Beach, Florida woman was arrested Thursday after her boyfriend tried to take his own life by walking into a butcher knife in her hand.

The 30-year-old Carly Ann Del Valle was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, reports the Palm Beach Post.

Police arrived at the couple’s home at around 3 p.m. Thursday to respond to a call of an attempted suicide. When they arrived, they saw blood and a broken cell phone at the front door. There were also pools of blood in the living room, patio and kitchen. Two televisions were also smashed.

Fire Rescue officials were also at the scene, trying to help the man. According to the arrest report, he was found screaming on the living room floor. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Del Valle told police she was arguing with her boyfriend when she walked into the kitchen. She pulled out a butcher knife and turned around just as her boyfriend walked into the room. Although she claimed she was getting ready to cook, police said they didn’t find any pots, pans or other indications that she was cooking anything, reports CBS12.

The West Palm Beach Police department said the boyfriend first claimed he purposefully stabbed himself. He also told them De Valle “had nothing to do with it.”

De Valle, who has a history of domestic violence, remains at Palm Beach County Jail on a $5,000 bond. She said she has been dating her boyfriend for at least six months.

Photo credit: Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office