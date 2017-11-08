Here’s When Florida and Surrounding States Can Expect Hurricane Irma Impact
Hurricane Irma began her vicious strike on Florida Sunday, snapping trees like matchsticks and turning Miami streets into rivers. But the impact will eventually stretch well northward into Georgia, parts of the Carolinas, Tennessee and Alabama.
Bringing along with it strong and intensified disparaging winds, storm surges, rainfall flooding and even tornadoes, Irma's wrath will spread north into parts of the southeast from late Sunday night well into Monday and Tuesday.
With expected coastal flooding along parts of the Georgia and South Carolina coasts, Irma could top what we have previously seen in Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
USA Today reports that although Florida is taking the brunt of Irma's storms, several other states will also be affected in the days ahead. The storm will also affect states all the way up to Indiana.
In accordance with forecasted projections from the National Hurricane Center and Weather Channel, here are the potential impacts and their timing for several cities in Irma's path.Note:
The National Hurricane Center states storm surge forecasts are only for worst-case scenarios, especially if timed with high tide. As with all tropical cyclones that make landfall, there is also a threat of scattered tornadoes entrenched in Irma's rain bands.
Key West, Florida
- Peak storm surge forecast: 5 to 10 feet
- Key high tide times: Sunday 1:45 p.m.; Monday 1:36 a.m.
- Strongest winds, timing: Sunday morning, possibly lasting well into early afternoon
Miami, Florida
- Peak storm surge forecast: 3 to 5 feet, especially around Biscayne Bay
- Key high tide times (Virginia Key): Sunday 12:50 p.m.; Monday 1 a.m.
- Tropical/hurricane-force winds: Ongoing
- Strongest winds, timing: Through Sunday afternoon
Naples/Ft. Myers, Florida
CNN's Chris Cuomo reported Sunday that Naples, Florida is expected to take a severe hit from Hurricane Irma. While on the scene, Cuomo said of the storm and wind direction it was like a "wall of water" coming fiercely, adding it was like "standing in a car wash."
- Peak storm surge forecast: 10 to 15 feet
- Key high tide times (Naples): Sunday 4:07 p.m.; Monday 3:40 a.m.
- Hurricane-force winds begin: Late Sunday morning
- Strongest winds, timing: Sunday evening
Naples, Florida, is expected to take a severe hit from Hurricane Irma. Watch CNN for updates https://t.co/qF13vzVCLU https://t.co/7BTez24VQr— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 10, 2017
There is also flash flooding expected in the area.
National Weather Service issues flash flood emergency for Naples, FL, area. What that means: https://t.co/fZrDC6M4Os https://t.co/OzoSzqmJ2D— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 10, 2017
Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida
- Peak storm surge forecast: 5 to 8 feet
- Key high tide times (McKay Bay/Tampa): Monday 5:13 a.m., 7:21 p.m.
- Tropical-storm-force winds begin: Sunday afternoon
- Hurricane-force winds begin: Sunday evening
- Strongest winds, timing: Late Sunday night/early Monday morning
Orlando, Florida
- Tropical-storm-force winds begin: Sunday afternoon
- Strongest winds, timing: Overnight Sunday night
Jacksonville, Florida
- Peak storm surge forecast (Jacksonville Beach): 2 to 4 feet
- Key high tide times: Sunday 12:19 p.m.; Monday 12:39 a.m., 1:12 p.m.
- Tropical-storm-force winds begin: Sunday afternoon
- Strongest winds, timing: Early Monday morning
Irma will be weakening as it makes its way over land, but it will have significant impacts over parts of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. To see if you or your family are in its path, take a look at some of the potential city impact forecasts for the rest of the Southeast.
Savannah, Georgia
- Peak storm surge forecast (Ft. Pulaski/Tybee Island): 4 to 6 feet
- Key high tide times (Ft. Pulaski): Monday 12:08 a.m., 12:37 p.m.
- Tropical-storm-force winds begin: Early Monday morning
- Strongest winds, timing: Monday morning or afternoon
The Weather Network reports that the tide levels during midday Monday at Ft. Pulaski near Tybee Island have the potential to exceed that of Matthew last year.
Charleston, South Carolina
- Peak storm surge forecast: 4 to 6 feet
- Key high tide times: Sunday 11:28 a.m., 11:55 p.m.; Monday 12:23 p.m.; Tuesday 12:50 a.m.; Charleston Harbor could exceed tide levels during midday Monday.
- Strongest winds, timing: Monday late morning or early afternoon
Atlanta, Georgia
By the time Irma hits Georgia, the storm will have weakened a bit but the tropical-storm-force winds are possible on Monday afternoon.