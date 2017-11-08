Here’s When Florida and Surrounding States Can Expect Hurricane Irma Impact

Hurricane Irma began her vicious strike on Florida Sunday, snapping trees like matchsticks and turning Miami streets into rivers. But the impact will eventually stretch well northward into Georgia, parts of the Carolinas, Tennessee and Alabama.

Bringing along with it strong and intensified disparaging winds, storm surges, rainfall flooding and even tornadoes, Irma's wrath will spread north into parts of the southeast from late Sunday night well into Monday and Tuesday.

With expected coastal flooding along parts of the Georgia and South Carolina coasts, Irma could top what we have previously seen in Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

USA Today reports that although Florida is taking the brunt of Irma's storms, several other states will also be affected in the days ahead. The storm will also affect states all the way up to Indiana.

In accordance with forecasted projections from the National Hurricane Center and Weather Channel, here are the potential impacts and their timing for several cities in Irma's path.

The National Hurricane Center states storm surge forecasts are only for worst-case scenarios, especially if timed with high tide. As with all tropical cyclones that make landfall, there is also a threat of scattered tornadoes entrenched in Irma's rain bands.