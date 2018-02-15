Florida High School to Close Thursday and Friday After Mass Shooting, Middle School Remains Open

After a horrific shooting claimed the lives of 17 people at a Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday, the Broward County Public School district is announcing closures for the rest of the week.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be closed Thursday, February 15 and Friday, February 16, 2018, (for the rest of this week),” the school district tweeted Wednesday evening. “All school activities are also cancelled.”

The area’s middle school will remain open, the account added, but will have grief counselors available for anyone who needs to talk about the events of Wednesday.

“Westglades Middle School will be open for the rest of the week,” the district wrote. “Grief counselors will be at the school for students and staff, as needed.”

The announcement drew a number of reactions from people, some who felt the school’s response was not enough and others who defended the district in this tough time.

any other schools? after what happened today myself and my friends don’t feel safe going to school. especially with the school i go to being so open i feel the need to improve security measures. please reply. — katie (@gonzalezkt_) February 15, 2018

I do not feel safe going to school myself, especially with the many gun threats we have had already this year, and the presence of someone with a gun. All surrounding schools should also be closed for at least tomorrow. — kay💋 (@lollkaylaa) February 15, 2018

We used to have snow days. Now our kids have post-active shooter crime scenes & memorial closures. Heart goes out to all on this heartbreaking Valentine’s Day. #StonemanShooting #GunControlNow — Laura Dill (@Perspectvz) February 15, 2018

Many of my friends are considering not even going to school cause they are scared.Most of the high school campuses in broward are open and many of my friends/fellow students don’t feel safe going to school tmmrw you guys should really consider taking a day off to up the security — Anya Cris (@_AnyaCris_) February 15, 2018

I’m sorry, but I don’t feel safe going to school, nor do most of the people I know. Even though we’re not extremely close to Stoneman, our school campus is open and I don’t feel safe or comfortable going to that tomorrow. I hope you rethink this decision and close the rest of us. — Kyung Mi 💖 (@Ootaboo_) February 15, 2018

Photo credit: Twitter / @1010WINS