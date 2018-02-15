Trending

Florida High School to Close Thursday and Friday After Mass Shooting, Middle School Remains Open

After a horrific shooting claimed the lives of 17 people at a Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday, the Broward County Public School district is announcing closures for the rest of the week.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be closed Thursday, February 15 and Friday, February 16, 2018, (for the rest of this week),” the school district tweeted Wednesday evening. “All school activities are also cancelled.”

The area’s middle school will remain open, the account added, but will have grief counselors available for anyone who needs to talk about the events of Wednesday.

“Westglades Middle School will be open for the rest of the week,” the district wrote. “Grief counselors will be at the school for students and staff, as needed.”

The announcement drew a number of reactions from people, some who felt the school’s response was not enough and others who defended the district in this tough time.

