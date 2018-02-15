Student Who Survived Florida School Shooting: ‘We Don’t Need Ideas, We Need Action’

A student who survived the Florida school shooting issued a powerful plea to politicians, urging them that “we don’t need ideas, we need action.”

David Hogg, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is forcefully taking on America’s stance on gun laws in the wake of the deadly school shooting that claimed 17 lives.

Student David Hogg, who survived school mass shooting: “People get used to what’s going on, and that’s not okay. We’re habituating to this. What happens when you do that, is children are dying and they will continue to die unless we stop it, stand up, and take action.” pic.twitter.com/EbEljM5y2M — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 15, 2018

Appearing for an interview with MSNBC, Hogg used the opportunity to speak out on gun control, urging politicians to take action before another school shooting occurs, stating “We don’t need ideas, we need action. We need action from our elected officials and we need action from the civic public, because without that, this is going to happen again.”

Hogg, a student reporter at the Parkland, Florida high school, spoke with his fellow classmates while hiding from suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz, documenting the moment, telling MSNBC that if “I died, and everyone else around me died, I wanted to have our voices heard. And if we couldn’t carry on throughout our time, our voices would echo through those videos that I recorded.”

Student reporter David Hogg at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School spoke with his classmates while hiding from the deadly shooting: “I wanted to be a junior NRA member … now I can’t even fathom the idea of a gun in my house.” https://t.co/X550dpgA88 pic.twitter.com/T7s1uEieOk — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2018

Cruz, 19, is accused of entering Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School just before dismissal on Feb. 14 and opening firing after pulling the fire alarm. He was armed with an AR-15, which law enforcement officials say he had purchased legally, as well as multiple magazines of ammunition, a gas mask, and smoke grenades.

As the tragedy unfolded, parents of students at the school described the moment they learned of the shooting, detailing how their children sent them urgent text messages to keep them updated as the incident unfolded.

“She kept texting me and she kept saying she was fine, and she was hiding,” Lisette Rozenblatt told PEOPLE, her daughter a student at the school. “She told me to please call the police because somebody was hurt, and she kept hearing that person crying out for help.”

The shooting resulted in 17 deaths and 14 injuries.