Florida Man Shoots McDonald’s Worker

Authorities have confirmed a Florida man shot and wounded a McDonald’s manager during an argument over a drive-thru order. The man, Freddy Hormazabal, 39, was in a jail Thursday on an attempted murder charge.

Altamonte Springs police say Hormazabal became upset with his order Wednesday night, went inside the fast-food restaurant and started arguing with manager David Diaz Rosario. Hormazabal reportedly demanded a refund, and Rosario threatened to call police.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I suspect he had come in through the drive-thru, he was upset that his order was wrong, he actually tried to go inside and confronted the manager about the incident. The manager refunded him the money and told him that he needed to leave,” said Officer Evelyn Estevez with the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Up Next: Dallas Police and Firefighters Came to an 8-Year-Old’s Birthday Party When No One Else Did

Suddenly things took a dangerous turn. They were escorting him out he turned around and ends up shooting the victim. Rosario’s father, Jose Jimenez, tells Fox 35 that he is just thankful that his son is alive.

“You don’t want to get that phone call,” he said. “All they told us was our son got shot, so we just rushed out there.”

He said his son could have lost his life over a coffee.

“Shoot somebody over a frappe, you know? Come on! In my opinion, it doesn’t’ get any stupider than that. It’s $3.10. He should have got the money back and leave and go to Burger King or something, if he didn’t like the order. He didn’t have to shoot my son. I don’t understand that,” said Jimenez.

Police say Hormazabal ditched his girlfriend and her son at the restaurant then drove off.

More: Bounty Hunters Close In On Fugitive At Car Dealership, Fatal Shootout Ensues

“We were able to use the assistance of the family, and the voice of reason of the family to get him to turn himself in,” said Officer Estevez.

Detectives called Hormazabal on his cell phone and encouraged him to turn himself in, which he did. As for Jimenez’s son, he is now at home recovering.

“Back part of the neck and kind of went through the back spine and came out on the shoulder blade, but it was a clean shot, thank God! It didn’t hit anything, the spine,” said Jimenez.

Hormazabal is being held at the Volusia County Jail without bond.

[H/T Fox 35]