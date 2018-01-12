Trending

Florida Man Claims Mega Jackpot of $450 Million: ‘Oh. My. God.’

A 20-year-old Florida man woke up $450 million richer after stepping forward as the winner of the […]

A 20-year-old Florida man woke up $450 million richer after stepping forward as the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot.

Shane Missler, 20, purchased five quick-pick Mega Millions tickets at a 7-Eleven store in Pasco County, Florida using money that he had won from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

On Friday, Missler learned that his $10 was going to be exchanged for $450 million when he became the only person to match every number in the Jan. 5 drawing, making it the fourth-largest jackpot ever won in the history of Mega Millions and the second largest jackpot won by a single person.

“Oh. My. God.” Missler wrote on Facebook just minutes after the drawing.

“The power of positive thinking should not be underestimated,” he wrote on Twitter.

The 20-year-old, who currently lives in Port Port Richley, Florida but is originally from Maine, went to community college for a year before moving to Florida. According to his Facebook account, he works as a Verifications Specialist at Universal Background Screening, Inc. With a new stash of cash coming his way, he says that he is going to be smart with how he uses it.

“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity. I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future,” he said in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. “If there is one thing I have learned thus far in my short time on this earth it is that those who maintain a positive mindset and stay true to themselves get rewarded. I look forward to the future.”

Missler has decided to take the lump sum of $281.2 million. He has since quit his job.

