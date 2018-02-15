Sheriff on Florida School Shooting: ‘Unbelievably Catastrophic Day’

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel spoke with reporters on Wednesday afternoon following a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“This is an unbelievably catastrophic day in Broward County history,” Israel said. “It’s devastating. I’m sick to my stomach. It’s just catastrophic. There really are no words.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The shooter was identified as Nicolas de Jesus Cruz, a former student of the school.

Multiple students told reporters that the fire alarm was pulled at the school on Wednesday afternoon, and Cruz began firing at students as the proceeded to leave their classrooms.

Cruz was apprehended at 3:11 p.m. ET according to the Broward Sheriff Office.

Broward County Sheriff on suspect: https://t.co/4QuB0GYG2P -Suspect found off-campus

-Taken into custody without incident

-Not a current student; had attended the school previously

-About 18 years old

-No other suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/EdBaw2Yz30 — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

“He was found off campus, I don’t exactly no where,” Israel said. I believe he was found in the city of Coral Springs by a Coconut Beach Police Officer. That’s unconfirmed right now. From what I understand there was a time where he did attend the school. I don’t know why he left, I don’t know when he left.

“I was told there was no confrontation. He was taken into arrest without incident.”

At 3:22 p.m. the Sheriff Office confirmed at least 14 victims of the shooting.

“So far we have at least 14 victims,” the office tweeted. “Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.”

So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

President Donald Trump commented on the shooting shortly after the initial report.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting,” Trump tweeted. “No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

Photo: Twitter/@KellyBazzle