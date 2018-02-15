Sheriff Confirms Deputy’s Son Shot During Florida School Shooting

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi held a follow-up press conference on Wednesday night in relation to Wednesday’s school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkside, Florida.

Of the 17 people that were killed in the shooting, five of the victims have yet to be identified. An additional 15 victims were injured during the shooting with five remaining in critical condition. Israel confirmed that one of the injured victims was the son of one of his sheriff’s deputies, though he would name any of the victims.

“We need to pray tonight for these families, we need to pray for the victims, we need to pray for our communities and we need to report anything we see that is different that doesn’t make sense, that’s an aberration,” Israel said.

The shooter was identified as 19-year-old Nikolaus Cruz, a former student of the high school who opened fire inside the school wielding an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

According to one of Cruz’s former teachers, he was asked to leave the school in Spring 2017 after threatening to harm several students, and as a result he was not allowed on the school grounds.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” teacher Jim Gard told The Miami Herald. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

A video of Cruz being captured was released later in the day.