User Posts Alleged Nicolas Cruz Yearbook Photo

Nicolas Cruz, the arrested shooter from Wednesday’s high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, had his yearbook photo recovered by Instagram user Brandon Levin on Wednesday afternoon.

Levin’s account was made private, but a screenshot of his most-recent post was taken, with Cruz’s photo surrounded by a red circle.

Levin captioned the photo in all caps “NIKOLAS CRUZ IS THE SUSPECTED SHOOTER.”

According to the Miami Herald, Cruz was a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Multiple witnesses told reporters that Cruz pulled the fire alarm minutes before dismissal on Wednesday afternoon, then opened fire on students as they left their classrooms.

“We all thought it was a fire drill because we had one previously today,” a student told FOX 6. “And we thought it was, so no one was that nervous, but then word started going around that it was shots and not just, like, something else, everyone just started running towards the canal.”

Cruz’s Instagram account, which had been inactive for nearly a year, showed multiple photos of him posing with an assortment of knives and guns.

The Broward Sheriff Department reported that Cruz was arrested and taken into custody at 3:11 p.m. ET. Broward County Schools superintendent Robert Runcie confirmed “numerous fatalities” following the shooting, while the Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there were “at least 14 victims,” though several reports have come out of a higher number.

“So far we have at least 14 victims,” the office tweeted. “Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.”

County Sheriff Scott Israel spoke to reporters following the arrest.

“This is an unbelievably catastrophic day in Broward County history,” Israel said. “It’s devastating. I’m sick to my stomach.”