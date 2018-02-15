Kim Kardashian Weighs in on Florida School Shooting

Kim Kardashian weighed in on Wednesday’s high school shooting from Parkland, Florida on Twitter.

“We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member wrote. “Prayers won’t do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence.”

The mother of three also retweeted a number of anti-gun tweets, along with a screenshot of a now-deleted NRA tweet.

The shooting took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student, was arrested for the shooting.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed in a press conference that 17 people were killed during the shooting, with another 12 still receiving medical treatment at local hospitals. Twelve people died inside the school, two died outside, one died on a road that ran alongside the school and two more died after they were already taken to the hospital.

Cruz reportedly used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to commit the crime. According to several witnesses, he pulled the fire alarm minutes before the school day’s dismissal, then opened fire as students began to leave their classrooms.

According to one of the school’s teachers, Cruz had been asked to leave the school in Spring 2017 after threatening students, and the staff was instructed not to let him back inside the building.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” math teacher Jim Gard told The Miami Herald. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

One student managed to live-tweet the shooting, while others posted videos from inside the building.

He was arrested in a townhouse in Coral Springs, Florida.

President Donald Trump made a statement shortly after the initial report of the shooting was released.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting,” Trump tweeted. “No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”