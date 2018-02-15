Twitter Responds to Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s Gun Control Comments After School Shooting

Following Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Gov. Rick Scott declined to field questions about gun control policy in a press conference, and viewers were not pleased.

The question came in a 9 p.m. ET press conference, where the governor, along with Sheriff Scott Israel and Attorney General Pam Bondi provided all the updated information they could on the shooting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When the subject turned to the AR-15 assault rifle used in the attack, Gov. Scott quickly deferred to Sheriff Israel.

Reporter: After Florida school shooting, will you take a stand on mental health and gun control? Florida Governor Rick Scott: “There’s a time to continue to have these conversations” https://t.co/Gup7LBCLJz pic.twitter.com/YLgkD5aDez — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 15, 2018



“There’s a time to continue to have these conversations,” Scott said of mental health and gun control issues related to the shooting. Shortly after, Scott was asked “what business” a 19-year-old could possibly have with an AR-15, and he gratefully deferred to Sheriff Israel, who put the emphasis on law enforcement training rather than regulatory laws.

Users on Twitter were not pleased with Scott’s response, feeling that he was avoiding a difficult conversation with reporters.

“Governor Rick Scott your words are hollow,” wrote one user. “You are a darling of the NRA who touted your record for signing more pro-gun legislation in your first term than any Florida governor in history. I cannot wait for your term to end. You and Pam Bondi are making this a political brag.”

Governor Rick Scott your words are hollow. You are a darling of the NRA who touted your record for signing more pro-gun legislation in your first term than any Florida governor in history. I cannot wait for your term to end. You and Pam Bondi are making this a political brag. 1/2 — Rob Bullock (@robbwayfan) February 15, 2018



“That’s right Rick Scott,” wrote another. “Stutter away.”

That’s right Rick Scott. Stutter away. — Allie (@alliefutt) February 15, 2018



Many users pointed out that this attack was the 19th one so far this year, feeling that this discussion needed to take place.

Florida governor Rick Scott just essentially said now is not the time to discuss #guncontrol. This is 18th or 19th #schoolshooting so far this year! When is the time!!!! — Jack Speer (@jackspeer1) February 15, 2018



Governor Scott’s replies filled with call-outs, many from his constituents, though the politician has yet to respond to any of them.

Way to dodge the question Gov. You need to be voted OUT! — Jen Reece (@Jenube) February 15, 2018



Your answers at thos press conference only shows what a spineless snake you are. Grow a set and stand up against the NRA. — Will Bartoli (@WillBartoli) February 15, 2018



Gov. Rick Scott just had the nerve to spew the old talking point about “There will be a time to talk about” how to prevent more gun deaths in response to a question from the press. NOW IS THE TIME. — Laffy (@GottaLaff) February 15, 2018



At least 17 people died in the vicious shooting. Nikolas Cruz, the suspected shooter, is in custody.