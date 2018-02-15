Trending

Twitter Responds to Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s Gun Control Comments After School Shooting

Following Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Gov. Rick Scott declined to field questions about gun control policy in a press conference, and viewers were not pleased.

The question came in a 9 p.m. ET press conference, where the governor, along with Sheriff Scott Israel and Attorney General Pam Bondi provided all the updated information they could on the shooting.

When the subject turned to the AR-15 assault rifle used in the attack, Gov. Scott quickly deferred to Sheriff Israel.

“There’s a time to continue to have these conversations,” Scott said of mental health and gun control issues related to the shooting. Shortly after, Scott was asked “what business” a 19-year-old could possibly have with an AR-15, and he gratefully deferred to Sheriff Israel, who put the emphasis on law enforcement training rather than regulatory laws.

Users on Twitter were not pleased with Scott’s response, feeling that he was avoiding a difficult conversation with reporters.

“Governor Rick Scott your words are hollow,” wrote one user. “You are a darling of the NRA who touted your record for signing more pro-gun legislation in your first term than any Florida governor in history. I cannot wait for your term to end. You and Pam Bondi are making this a political brag.”

“That’s right Rick Scott,” wrote another. “Stutter away.”

Many users pointed out that this attack was the 19th one so far this year, feeling that this discussion needed to take place.

Governor Scott’s replies filled with call-outs, many from his constituents, though the politician has yet to respond to any of them.

At least 17 people died in the vicious shooting. Nikolas Cruz, the suspected shooter, is in custody.

