Woman Charged With DUI While Riding a Horse

A Florida woman was arrested for DUI on Thursday after riding her horse down a busy highway in Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says she was riding her horse while drunk.

Donna Byrne was arrested the day before her 53rd birthday and remains in jail, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office records. She was charged with DUI and animal abandonment.

According to the arrest affidavit, obtained by TampaBay.com, a passerby called the sheriff’s office after spotting Byrne and described her as “confused and possibly in danger.”

“Ms. Byrne was obviously not in any condition to be on the road,” Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “She not only put herself and the horse in danger, but also anyone who was driving on the road, which is typically very busy.”

Byrne took a field sobriety test and was arrested when deputies arrived. Officials say she had blood-alcohol levels of 0.157 and 0.161, far over the 0.08 limit in Florida. They also said she had watery eyes and struggled to walk.

Byrne said she rides her horse around Lakeland, Florida. Its name is Bo Duke and he was taken to the Polk County animal control livestock facility.

Byrne is still in jail, with bail set at $1,000. According to The Associated Press, she also has a criminal record, which includes charges of cruelty to animals.

image credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office