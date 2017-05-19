Five Guys Knocks out In-N-Out as America’s Favorite Burger Chain

In-N-Out Burger had been dethroned!

According to the 2017 Harris Poll, which measures public opinion across various industries like food, travel, homeware and media, the country’s new favorite burger chain is Five Guys.

The California-based eatery came in second place after two years on top.

Both food chains have a simpler menu compared to other fast food chains that continuously add new menu items. At In-N-Out, you can order burgers, shakes, fries and grilled cheeses, with Five Guys also adding hot dogs and BLTs to their menu.

The other chains on the Top 10 were Shake Shack, Wendy’s, Culver’s, Whataburger, McDonald’s, Sonic, Smashburger and Steak ‘n Shake, in that order.

Other favorite restaurants included: Casual Dining (Cheesecake Factory), Chicken (Chick-fil-A), Coffee (Starbucks), Mexican (Moe’s), Ice Cream (Ben & Jerry’s), Pizza (Papa John’s) and Sandwiches (Subway).

The poll was conducted between December 20 and February 21, surveying 100,000 consumers aged 15 and over.

