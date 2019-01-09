First Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Country House Reveal It to Be Understated Farmhouse

The first photo has emerged of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s second home — a charming country cottage in rural England.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shelled out £2.5 million — $3,193,175 — for a countryside getaway in Cotswald, England. A picture of the estate was published by The Sun, showing a sprawling green property with a brick home nestled in the middle.

The home has an old-world look with all the amenities a modern family could hope for. It has lots of outdoor space for entertaining, with a couple of stone patios and rustic brick walls.

Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly already hosted some big events at their second home, including A-list parties with celebrities like George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have even stopped by.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, has also reportedly seen the estate, and Markle and Prince Harry are said to think of it as more of a home than the Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds.

“It’s a fabulous place with stunning views and extraordinarily private,” a friend of the couple said. “It’s set in a small bowl of beautiful countryside so is not overlooked in any way.”

The house has four bedrooms — one of which has been converted into a dressing room for the master suite. It also has a separate cottage on the property for staff, with two bedrooms. The farmhouse dates back to the 18th century, but has been greatly updated since then. The barn has been converted into an extended double kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling windows have been installed to take in the Oxfordshire view.

“Meghan adores the area,” the friend went on. “She and Harry love walking the dogs there, and they can entertain their friends in complete solitude.”

The house stands on four acres of private land, with a 4,000 square foot total area of its own. The outdoor areas are equipped with patio heaters for year-round entertaining, which the couple is ecstatic about.

Markle and Prince Harry reportedly started out by renting the Cotswald property about a year ago. They signed a two-year lease, but after moving in last spring they opted to buy it for themselves. Markle and Prince Harry have been in the house since before their royal wedding in May. After a long year of touring, public appearances and happy announcements, fans can finally see where the couple will be hiding away as they await their first child.