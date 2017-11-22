Female Nurse Posed as Male Doctor to Con Women Into Submitting Explicit Photos

A female nurse in Scotland posed as a male doctor to trick women into sending her explicit photos.

Adele Rennie, 27, used multiple aliases and a voice-changing app to hide her identity as she scoped social media and dating apps to find unsuspecting victims over the course of five years, the Daily Record reports.

It is alleged that Rennie, a former staff nurse at Crosshouse Hospital in Ayrshire, sent friend requests to her victims using various fake profiles. She would tell the women that she was a doctor. She also pretended that close relatives were dying in order to gain sympathy.

In one case, the 27-year-old sent a friend request to a 22-year-old woman on Facebook claiming that she was a doctor called David Corolla. Two years later, Rennie sent the same woman another message claiming that she was Dr. David Graham, whose mother had died of cancer.

It is alleged that Rennie, who targeted 10 women on Facebook in 2013, would persuade her victims into sending explicit photos and would send explicit photos of men back to the women. When the women would try to meet up with her, she would give “crazy reasons not to,” telling one of her victims that “Dr. Graham’s” sister was dying.

Rennie’s scheme eventually uncoiled when her cellphone called a victim by accident while it was in her pocket and the number matched Rennie’s Snapchat profile.

A police investigation discovered that Rennie had resigned from Crosshouse Hospital because of an NHS probe after being confronted by a victim. When officers visited her home, they discovered that she had deleted her social media apps and internet history and had attempted to hide her cell phone in the bathroom before purposefully entering the wrong passcode to lock it.

Rennie, who has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register, admitted to 18 separate charges of stalking causing fear and alarm, sexual offences, data protection breaches, attempting to pervert justice and breaching bail conditions between 2012 and 2016.