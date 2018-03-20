Package Explodes in FedEx Facility Near San Antonio, Connection to Austin Bombs Possible

At least one person has been injured after a package bomb exploded at a FedEx facility near San Antonio in Texas early Tuesday morning.

Federal agents said the incident is likely linked to attacks by an apparent serial bomber that have killed two people in Austin, the Associated Press reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The incident happened sometime around 1 a.m. inside the FedEx Ground distribution center in Schertz, Texas, according to FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee.

A local reporter for KENS 5 wrote on social media that the Schertz Police Department said a medium-sized package exploded on a conveyor track at the ground distribution facility, releasing metal shrapnel and nails.

According to schertz pd

A medium sized package exploded on a conveyer track with metal shrapnel and nails at the fedex ground processing plant in schertz. One person injured from the concussion of of the detonation of the package. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/uGcl1NddsF — GENE DE LA CRUZ (@gene78577) March 20, 2018

The San Antonio Texas Fire Department said a FedEx employee apparently suffered a non-life threatening “percussion-type” injury from the small blast, though a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that early indications appeared no one was injured.

Agents from the Bureau of ATF and FBI were sent to the scene, as well as SWAT and bomb squads from the San Antonio Police Department, local news station KENS 5 reports.

KENS 5 said it received a call from a woman who said her husband works at the facility and claimed he was not allowed to leave the building. Officials said around 75 employees cannot leave the building and are being questioned.

An FBI agent told CBS News that the box was being mailed from Austin and was headed to Austin. The agent said that “it’s more than possible” the package bomb is related to the explosions that have occurred in Texas’ capital this month.

Four explosions about 80 miles away in Austin this month have killed two people and wounded four others.

“We are clearly dealing with what we expect to be a serial bomber at this point based on the similarities between now what is the fourth device,” Austin police chief Brian Manley said on Monday following an explosion in a residential area of the city, which police believe was triggered by a tripwire.

The first three package bombs in Austin were left on doorsteps for specific residents, who were African-American or Hispanic and residing in east Austin. The fourth explosion on Sunday night did not target individuals specifically, but it is believed to be connected to the previous incidents.

“We believe that the recent explosive incidents that have occurred in the city of Austin were meant to send a message,” Manley said in a news conference on Sunday. “We hope this person or persons is watching and will reach out to us before anyone else is injured or anyone else is killed out of this event.”

The fourth package bomb exploded hours after Manley’s plea to cease the attacks.