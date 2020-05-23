FedEx Drivers Fired After Viral Video Confrontation Rehired by Company As Investigation Begins

FedEx offered to re-hire two Georgia employees after they were fired for sharing video of a confrontation they had with a Leesbrg man. The video, which has racked up more than 7 million views since driver Antonio Braswell posted it on Wednesday, begins after the confrontation started and shows Boswell's co-worker Felinzay Lundy telling the customer "you didn't have to come out here cussing me like that." FedEx said it is now investigating the situation to "ensure a proper outcome."

Braswell said the video shows what happened after the customer chased them and threatened to attack while they tried to deliver a package. According to Braswell, they both apologized to the man, who rushed out of his house. "We just apologized but he kept escalating the situation then kept saying he would whoop [our] black a—s," he wrote. The man asked his wife to clal the police and he began recording them. They drove off, but they heard the customers yell "F— y'all."

Update FedEx called and told me to take down this video and fired both of us Today .. I’m reposting this video because people like him doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19 pic.twitter.com/Fw0S5gNRso — antonio braswell (@Toniob38) May 20, 2020

Braswell and Lundy stopped their truck, and Braswell began recording. The police arrived and they explained what happened. The man told the officers Braswell and Lundy, who were wearing full FedEx uniforms, looked "like they would've broke into my house while my wife was there." Later, Braswell werote that he and his co-worker "go through this all the time," but this was the first time a customer came at them. "I really appreciate the job opportunity I had with FedEx .. no hard feelings but I pray I can get back on my feet because I have a daughter now," he wrote.

The local sheriff's office confirmed the Leesburg Police Department did respond to the incident, but the department did not comment, reports NBC News. FedEx is "offering employment while investigating" the situation, the company said in a tweet Thursday. "We take seriously allegations of discrimination, retaliation, or improper employment actions."

Braswell did not say if he or Lundy plan on working for FedEx again. GAFollowers launched a GoFundMe page to help them with living expenses and legal fees. So far, more than $81,000 has been raised, far exceeding the $75,000 goal. "I've spoken to both former employees and they will be grateful for any type of support as they transition into finding a new job," the page's organizer wrote, adding that the funds will be divided evenly between the two co-workers.