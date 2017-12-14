Trending

Internet Reacts to FCC’s Decision to Repeal Net Neutrality

Thursday, in a 3-2 vote, the FCC decided to repeal Net Neutrality.Following heated debates led by […]

Thursday, in a 3-2 vote, the FCC decided to repeal Net Neutrality.

Following heated debates led by public officials as well as those on social media, the FCC voted to repeal the Obama-era classification that declared the internet as a public utility, and the internet is not reacting kindly to the decision.

Companies in favor of Net Neutrality include Netflix, who tweeted its disappointment with the news. Netflix fans, naturally, had plenty to say about it.

“This decision really hurts. Time to watch ‘A Christmas Prince’ 18 days in a row!” one user tweeted.

“These are dark times, there’s no denying,” another user wrote.

“Taking away #NetNeutrality will hurt innovation and #Telehealth,” one user pointed out.

People were displeased elsewhere on the internet, as well.

One Twitter user pointed out that he hasn’t “seen a single individual, I’m talking everyday people, in support of the Net Neutrality repeal,” going on to claim that, “The govt is clearly serving big business and special interest with no regard for the people, and they aren’t even trying to hide it.”

His sentiment was shared by many, who fear that the repeal puts their access to the internet in jeopardy.

Some people masked the pain of the repeal with humor, one claiming that coming out of the Net Neutrality repeal alive won’t be possible.

Others are determined to continue the fight.

In 2015, the FCC voted under President Obama to adopt Net Neutrality rules, classifying consumer internet service as a public utility. The FCC adopted no-blocking, no-throttling, and no-paid-prioritization rules, making the web accessible to all people, regardless of financial status.

