FBI Denies Alleged MLB All-Star Mass Shooting Plans After Hotel Maid's Weapons Discovery

Denver's FBI office dispelled scary reports from Sunday after a cache of weapons and body armor was discovered by a hotel maid. Four people were arrested in connection to the discovery and reports quickly spread related to a potential attack on the MLB All-Star Game that moved to Coors Field after Georgia's controversial voter laws were passed.

"We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game. We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players, or the community at this time," a tweet by the Denver FBI read. "As is the case w/major special events, the FBI works closely with our law enforcement partners in preparation for & in support of public safety during these events. We continue to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement."

The investigation into the arrests and cache is still ongoing, with Denver police seeking any information people may have. Police confiscated over a dozen weapons and 1,000 rounds of ammo at The Maven Hotel near Coors Field. The weapons were discovered by a housekeeper at the hotel, phoning police after finding the weaponry. Among the weapons were 16 long guns, body armor and a ton of ammo.

Three men and a woman were arrested and charged with weapons possession from the incident. Three of the suspects have previous offenses, with three also netting an intent to distribute drugs charge.

According to TMZ, the hotel room where the weapons were found was on the 8th floor and featured a balcony area that overlooked downtown Denver. While there was no credible threat against the MLB All-Star Game specifically, many started to connect dots and make assumptions given the controversy over the move and the past events seen in Las Vegas.

ABC7 also reported that one of the suspects alleged posted a message on Facebook saying they were going to, "go out in a big way." The police thanked the tip that lead to the arrests and left many assuming that a disaster had been averted.

"The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety," a statement by police said.