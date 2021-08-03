FaZe Clan's FaZe Rug Continues to Expand His Content With 'All Grown Up' Podcast (Exclusive)

✖

With the growing popularity of the e-sports industry, when fans see standouts like FaZe Clan’s FaZe Rug (Brian Awadis), he’s bound to attract a healthy amount of attention. As his team says, "He can’t go anywhere without a swarm of teenagers following,” but it’s helped launch the star into various content deals, as well as a 2020 feature film (Crimson, which will be getting a sequel). Most recently he’s launched a podcast, titled All Grown Up, with his videographer and friend Simplistic.

"The past year has been insane with the content I’ve been able to create and the different styles of entertainment I've gotten into," he tells PopCulture.com. "It’s been amazing to dive into a new platform and share more mature and personal stories with my fans. I’d like to give them a massive shout-out for believing in us and all of the support they’ve shown on the All Grown Up YouTube channel and audio platforms. It really means the world to us. I’m really excited to record more episodes with cool guests soon."

The FaZe Clan group continues to grow larger by the day. With big-brand content deals and a roster that includes celebrity gamers, it makes the organization a hot spot for more partnerships. "One of the main reasons FaZe Clan is so successful is because we remain authentic to our brand and fans. We manage to find the perfect balance between trying new things and making sure we come up with content that we know our fans would like. We always take advantage of the awesome opportunities that come our way such as the Sports Illustrated cover with Bronny (James) and Kyler Murray," Rug shared of the group’s secret.

"All of our relationships with celebrity members are 100% organic. At the end of the day, all of them are gamers who grew up watching FaZe Clan and we all have so much in common,” he continued. "A lot of these collaborations and partnerships come naturally and we love to see our fans get as excited about them as we are."

In the meantime, as fans await the premiere of the Crimson sequel, Rug remains tight-lipped on the movie plans. So, they’ll just have to catch him in the new videos being released in partnership with Totino’s. The new deal promises to bring the squad not only an astounding amount of gaming grub but is also linked to a content series featuring various members of the popular group –– including rapper Lil Yachty (aka FaZe Boat). Filmed on the team’s yacht in Marina Del Rey, the series will show various members of the group engaging in a number of competitions like impromptu fashion shows, fishing, cooking and hot tub excursions. FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Rug, FaZe Swagg, FaZe JSmooth and FaZe Booya are expected to make appearances.

"We are really thrilled to be partnering with Totino’s and launching this fun and exciting content series," said Jeff Pabst, FaZe Clan Chief Revenue Officer. "At FaZe we are always looking for innovative and organic ways to integrate our talent with brands, and to have this content series anchored by Lil Yachty with special appearances by FaZe talent is a perfect example of that."

"Totino’s Pizza Rolls are the ultimate gaming snack, so we are thrilled to partner with FaZe to create this content series for our shared audiences," said Taylor Roseberry, Brand Experience Manager for Totino’s. "FaZe Clan will bring to life the fun, spontaneous nature of the Totino’s brand as they compete with each other in various challenges and enjoy our poppable pizza rolls – the perfect streaming snack."