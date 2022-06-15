Father's Day 2022: 5 Great Gifts for Dad This Season

Father's Day 2022 is coming up this Sunday, June 19, leaving just a few days to pick up a gift for dear old dad. It's sometimes said that dads can be tough to shop for, which can make the experience of choosing a present very challenging. We want to help make that process a little easier, if we can, by offering some Father's Day gift suggestions that will make any dad feel loved and celebrated.

There are obviously some standard Father's Day gift ideas out there, such as tools or golf equipment. These are terrific for dads who love DIY projects and getting in a round on the weekends. Not every dad golfs, however, and not every dad is a handyman. For the dads and parental figures out there who might have other interests, and for the kids who have no idea what to get them, we hope our list offers something that maybe you hadn't considered before...

The Northman Blu-ray+DVD+Digital

(Photo: Universal Studios/Amazon)

One of the quickest and easiest Father's Day gifts is a movie because who doesn't like movies? The Northman would be an especially excellent present, as it's a Viking epic about revenge, full of sword fights and bloody battles and earned an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score, so you know it's a certified fresh pick. Available in Blu-ray, 4K and DVD, get one for dad from Amazon here.

Captain Morgan Private Stock

(Photo: Captain Morgan)

Another pretty easy Father's Day gift option is heading into your local wine and spirits shop to pick up a bottle of something dad can add to his home bar. Recently, Captain Morgan has released their new Private Stock bottle, "a rich and full-bodied aged rum perfect for dads who like it neat or on the rocks." Check out Captain Morgan's website here for locations where you grab a bottle!

Wixology Candles

(Photo: Wixology/Amazon)

Now, if you pick up a bottle of Captain Morgan and still want a little something else for dad, we HIGHLY recommend a Wixology candle. These candles come in scents such as "Bourbon Ball" and "Whisky Sour," and are encased in a whiskey glass. Once the candle burns down, you clean out the glass and... viola! Dad has himself a sipping glass. Check out the whole collection at Amazon.

Eyebobs Case Closed Rainbow Frames

(Photo: Eyebobs)

Now, for the LGBTQ+ dad or non-binary parent in your life, Father's Day is also an opportunity for a little extra Pride Month celebration. What better way to show pride and support than with a pair of the Case Closed Rainbow frames from Eyebobs. These come in multiple options, so you can order reading glasses or sunglasses, or enter an RX and have prescription lenses made for the colorful frames. Additionally, 10% of all profits of the Case Closed Rainbow frame will be donated to OutFront Minnesota, a company whose mission is to "Create a state where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are free to be who they are, love who they love, and live without fear of violence, harassment or discrimination." Click here to check out the frames!

Paramount+ Subscription

(Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Finally, we come to what may very well be the EASIEST Father's Day gift idea ever... a subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service. Paramount+ has so much to offer, and every kind of dad will find something to love. From movies like the Mission: Impossible franchise to fantastic original series such as The Offer and 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, Paramount+ is the place to go for the best of the best in movies, TV and reality shows! Click here to get dad a free trial subscription!