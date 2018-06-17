Father’s Day 2018: Best Gift Ideas

Father’s Day 2018 is here, and time is running out to get that last minute gift for your “dear old dad.”

Sure, you could drop by Lowe’s or Home Depot and pick up a tool set for your pops, but does he really need another one of those?

He’s probably already got four or five other ones lying around in the garage collecting dust while he uses the same old screwdrivers and ratchet set he’s had since before you were born.

Maybe you thought about getting your old man something from his favorite sports team, like a new hat or a coffee mug.

Let’s be honest though, aren’t those things that dad could just get himself if he really wanted them?

If you still need to get a Father’s Day gift, but you really want to get dad something he’ll actually use and wouldn’t buy on his own, then scroll down and check out out list of suggestions!

Waterproof Speaker

Starting off simple, you may consider gifting your tech-savvy dad a bluetooth waterproof speaker.

They’re pretty easy to find and range in price from around $50 to $150. The bigger you go the bigger the cost, with some peaking at about $400.

A waterproof speaker is perfect for any dad that spends a lot time around water, be it hanging out by the pool or relaxing out on boat.

You can check out a selection places like Best Buy and Target.

Bluetooth Headphones

Bluetooth headphones are everywhere these days, but maybe your dad has yet to jump on the bandwagon.

Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to help him enter the modern era by picking him up a pair of reasonably priced headphones that will let him finally go wireless.

There is no end to the number of scenarios where these really some in handy, but they certainly make workouts or yard work more enjoyable.

Like the waterproof speakers, you can find a great selection of bluetooth headphones at both Best Buy and Target, with prices ranging from about $20 to well over $100.

Death Wish Coffee

Coffee is not just for closers, it’s also for dads, and your dad needs the strongest coffee possible.

Enter: Death Wish Coffee, a roast that is self-described being the “world’s strongest,” but can also back it up.

Check out deathwishcoffee.com for all their available coffee options and gift your dad the pick-me-up he needs. You can get a bag for starting at $19.99.

Big Bad Breakfast: The Most Important Book of the Day

Once dad gets that ultra-potent cup of Death Wish Coffee, he’s probably going to want to make himself a hearty meal, which is where the Big Bad Breakfast cookbook comes in.

Written by Top Chef Masters contestant John Currence, this not-your-average-cookbook is a how-to for southern breakfasts that will easily hold dad over until lunchtime.

You can get a copy of Big Bad Breakfast: The Most Important Book of the Day from Amazon or Barnes and Noble for around $20.

Mission: Impossible: The 5 Movie Collection

Dads love action movies. This is as much of a stone cold fact as Wendy’s having the best spicy chicken nuggets. Nothing will ever change these truths.

For Father’s Day this year, you can hop on Amazon and pick up dad the Mission: Impossible five movie blu-ray set for around $20, and the online retailer offers free same-day delivery on it for Prime members.

Another sliver-lining here is that this will get him hyped for the franchise’s next entry, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which comes out in July.

(Maybe go ahead a pick him up a sack of those delicious spicy chicken nuggets while you’re at it also.)

Beard Care Kit

If your dad is a rugged mountainman-type with an epic beard that he just doesn’t know how to take care of, then you should consider picking him up a beard care kit.

One of the top companies helping men maintain their lustrous face-mane is the Mountaineer Brand.

They are West Virginia-based business manufacturing everything from beard wash to beard oil, designed to help your pa keep his whiskers looking spiffy.

You can order a complete beard care kit for less than $40 directly from mountaineerbrand.com, or from Amazon.

On the other hand…

Shaving Kit

Perhaps your dad is more a fresh-faced kind of guy. Well then, a new shaving kit just might be the thing he needs this Father’s Day.

Anyone can grab a can of shaving cream and pack of razors, but an entire skin-care-oriented shaving kit shows dad that you really thought about him.

Target has set from Bevel for under $70 that comes with everything your pops will need to keep his mug free of five o’clock shadow.

Burger Joint Gift Card

Weekends are when dads toss on there New Balance sneakers and serve up a platter of home-grilled burgers, but what about the rest of the week when they are hungry for a delicious burger?

You can be dad’s hero this Father’s Day by sliding him a gift card to his favorite burger joint where he can chow down without lightening his wallet.

Five Guys, Whataburger and In-N-Out are just a few of America’s most beloved burger spots that offer gift cards for just this occasion.

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey

Finally, you might consider giving dad the opportunity to end his special day with a celebratory sip of some great bourbon whiskey.

Buffalo Trace is a Kentucky-based distillery that has been bottling for over 200 years and puts out an amazing 90-proof product.

You can pick up a bottle of Buffalo Trace for your own dad from just about anywhere whiskey is sold.