'Farmville' Is Officially Shutting Down

The original FarmVille game is finally shutting down at the end of the year when Adobe stops distributing the Flash Player the game uses for its web browser versions, Zynga announced on Monday. The game will no longer be available on Facebook on Dec. 31 and in-app purchases will be available until Nov. 17, when the payment system will be shut down. FarmVille lovers can still play other editions of the game though, as FarmVille 2 is available for iOS and Android devices, and FarmVille 3 will be released soon for both platforms. The news brought back fond memories for many who recalled a simpler time on Facebook.

"Following an incredible 11 years since its initial launch back in 2009, we are officially announcing the closure of the original FarmVille game on Facebook," Zynga shared in a statement on Monday. "As previously stated, Adobe will stop distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers, and Facebook will stop supporting Flash games on the platform completely after December 31st, 2020. FarmVille will therefore be directly affected as a result of this." The company thanked its fans for supporting the product since its inception.