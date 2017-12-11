Fans Show Support for Seahawks’ Quinton Jefferson After Nearly Fighting Fan

Fans took to Twitter to show support for Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, who tried to jump into the stands at EverBank Field in Jacksonville after fans threw objects at him.

After getting ejected for his role in a fight on the field during the closing moments of the game, Jefferson started walking to the locker room. Jaguars fans started throwing things at him, and a cup of beer nearly hit him. At that point, he stormed the stands, trying to jump in and evading security personnel.

“I’m a man, just like the other man in the stands. I’m not going to let somebody disrespect me, throw a beer at me,” Jefferson said after the game. “Just ’cause I’m playing football… I’m still a human being, I’m still a man.”

Some fans at home criticized Jaguars fans for throwing stuff at the 24-year-old Jefferson. Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk suggested the Jaguars be fined $1 million for inadequate security.

And fine the Jaguars $1 million for inadequate security, with multiple fans throwing things at Seattle’s Quinton Jefferson after he got ejected. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 11, 2017

“The fan who threw this drink deserved whatever beatdown Quinton Jefferson was about to give him,” SBNation writer Kristian Winfield wrote.

The fan who threw this drink deserved whatever beatdown Quinton Jefferson was about to give him pic.twitter.com/gMJIj6rlW6 — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 11, 2017

“The Jaguars fans crossed a line there this is one moment where you know it would not have been the same had he been on the field cause that fan knows Quinton Jefferson would have destroyed him…send that fan to jail for assault as well in my book,” one fan wrote.

The Jaguars fans crossed a line there this is one moment where you know it would not have been the same had he been on the field cause that fan knows Quinton Jefferson would have destroyed him…send that fan to jail for assault as well in my book 💯#Jaguars #Seahawks #SEAvsJAX pic.twitter.com/MEdxloBuOA — 🎅Phenomenal One J🎄 (@PhenomenalOneJ) December 11, 2017

“I get that Quinton Jefferson was ejected, but Jacksonville is the worst city to throw food and drinks as he is trying to leave. Stay classy Jacksonville,” another wrote.

I get that Quinton Jefferson was ejected, but Jacksonville is the worst city to throw food and drinks as he is trying to leave. Stay classy Jacksonville #SEAvsJAX — Chris Wright (@c_wright52) December 11, 2017

I am considering taking up a gofundme to cover any fines imposed on Quinton Jefferson for trying to climb into the stands and defend himself after being pelted by beers. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) December 11, 2017



Both things are true. Any fan who threw a beer should be banned at least 5 years from going to NFL games. Quinton Jefferson’s actions were totally out of line and he should have went straight to the locker room after being ejected. — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) December 11, 2017



Quinton Jefferson…Seahawk 300 lb D lineman…How STUPID do u hav to be to throw a bottle at THAT guy,huh? Suppose he got his hands on u,IDIOT? — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) December 11, 2017



Quinton Jefferson better beat those fans’ asses after the game — gianndre (@kuyakinte) December 11, 2017

