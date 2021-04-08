Facebook and Instagram Are Down, Sending Users Flooding to Twitter for Complaints

✖

Facebook and Instagram are reportedly down, and users are flooding over to Twitter to complain about it. According to Down Detector, there was recently a massive spike in reports of Facebook being inaccessible. The outlet also noted that Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, was also down, per reports from users. Currently, there is no word on what might have caused the outage.

While many are frustrated by the situation, others have been making light of it by sharing jokes on Twitter. "Facebook is down. Please check in on your parents, who may be unable to survive for 15 minutes without the ability to confirm if your cousin is still goth," quipped NBC reporter Ben Collins. "Facebook is down, so if you want information on how covid is a hoax or that masks don't work you'll have to actually ring that weird cousin no one in the family talks to," author Aaron Gillies joked.

When you find out from Twitter that facebook is down and it’s not you losing your mind #gomakesometea #facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/5Qg1q5qvu6 — Joey_Gootz 🏜🌵🦂 (@Aztec_Pyramid) April 8, 2021

This story is developing...