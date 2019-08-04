Facebook Down: Posting and Uploading Isn’t Working, and Users Are Fuming

Facebook users across the world were faced with a dreaded error message yet again on Sunday, revealing that the site is down yet again. The social media giant has yet another bug causing widespread outages, and people are not happy to have their weekend so disturbed.

Sunday’s Facebook error had a particular effect on posting and uploading content. When users tried to add a photo, update their status or make any other kind of contribution to the site, they got an infuriating error message.

“Oops,” it read. “Something went wrong. We’re working on getting it fixed as soon as we can.”

Many users reported their issues to Down Detector, a website dedicated to tracking outages and issues with big, ubiquitous services like Facebook. According to Down Detector at the time of this writing, nearly 3,000 users are reporting their problems.

The issues are spread across the globe, though with concentrations in major population centers. The outage map shows patches of Facebook outage all over the U.S., as well as Europe, South America, the Arabian peninsula and Asia. Many of these seem to accompanied by either the error message above, or another blaming the problem on “maintenance.”

There is no word on when Facebook may be up and running at full capacity again. In the meantime, as with past outages, Facebook users are flooding Twitter to vent their frustration, reviving dormant accounts or creating new ones.

“Trying to share news this morning (work news, not personal news..I don’t have any of that haha) and of course, Facebook is down,” wrote ABC executive Vanessa Wojtusiak.

“When Facebook is down, and you’re trying to share an article,” added sports journalist Lewis Williams, with a few angry emojis.

Some users reported that Instagram — which is owned by Facebook — was down as well, though those reports seemed to be less common. Meanwhile, Twitter users rejoiced and cracked jokes at the influx of newcomers. Unfortunately, the whole process has become all too familiar to some social media users, as this is not Facebook’s first major outage in recent memory.

Just over a month ago, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went down for several hours on the July 4 holiday weekend. Before that, there was another outage in mid-June. Each time, Facebook gets its services up and running as fast as possible while keeping the details of its issues vague.

As the frequency of these issues increase, and social media becomes more and more essential to daily life, many users are wondering what Facebook will do to prevent them in the future.