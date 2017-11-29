ESPN Lays off 150 Employees

ESPN President John Skipper’s message to employees: https://t.co/bLxKoAHmIc — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 29, 2017

It’s been reported that ESPN is making another round of layoffs, this time affecting 150 jobs in total.

John Skipper, the president of the network, sent around a memo that stated the vast majority of the positions being eliminated are in digital content, technology and studio production, as opposed to on-air talent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We will continue to invest in ways which will best position us to serve the modern sports fan and support the success of our business,” he wrote, according to USA Today.

This marks the third round of layoffs for the network in about a two-year period. Back in October of 2015 they let go of around 300 people, and then they laid off another 100 people this past April.

Reportedly, all those affected by this new round of layoffs will be getting a severance package that includes pay, a bonus for the year, and continuation of health benefits for an undisclosed amount of time.

The second round of layoffs made significant headlines, as it included talent such as John Clayton, Trent Dilfer, Ed Werder and Sara Walsh.

Walsh, a SportsCenter anchor, found out about her firing when she returned from her maternity leave to be told that her services were no longer needed at the network.

To make matters even more dire for the 39-year-old, she just had twins, a boy, and a girl.

In a statement posted to her Twitter page, Walsh wrote, “I was truly excited to return to work today from maternity leave with the twins. Unfortunately, I will not be coming back as I was included in the recent layoffs.”

“Much appreciation to those I worked with, and especially to those who watched,” she ended.