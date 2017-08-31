ESPN Magazine’s New Cover Features Fully Nude Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki is showing off more than her tennis skills on the new cover of 2017 ESPN Body Issue. The 26-year-old Danish beauty posed completely nude putting her insanely fit figure on full display for all to see.

Caroline Wozniacki is ready for Wimbledon … and the cover of ESPN’s ninth annual Body Issue. pic.twitter.com/MjpJFCmESE — ESPN (@espn) June 27, 2017

The ESPN cover shows Caroline leaping forward in the air with her long locks flowing behind her. The photo showcases her trim physique and toned six-pack.

Up Next: Courtney Stodden Reveals Nude Photo: 'A Woman Should Celebrate Every Part Of Her Mind, Heart, Soul, And Body'

During an interview with the publication, Wozniacki spoke out about her body and how she keeps her frame in tip-top shape.

"Growing up, I would really just kill it in the gym until I couldn't stand anymore," she said. "The older I've gotten, I'm so much better at listening to my body. If you push yourself too much, it's going to be worse."

While Wozniacki works hard on her body, she isn't concerned with fitting any particular standard of beauty.

"I've realized that I can't spend time stressing about something I don't have and just embrace what I do have," she said. "It's so in to have curves now. It's in to be looking healthy. If I don't look like a supermodel on the runway, that's OK because I look good in my own way."

More: Halle Berry Goes Completely Nude In Risqué Instagram Pic

Caroline also dished on how her body changed as she got older.

"I was always really skinny until I hit puberty," she said. "As a girl coming into a woman, that time is always a little bit frightening. At one point I was like, 'Are they changing the clothes sizes or am I getting bigger?' I was like, 'No, for sure the sizes must have been small.' I think being in the public eye and getting judged for everything you do and however you look, I think that helped me as well. Just saying, 'You know what? People will have an opinion. Some people will love you; some people will not.'"

Wozniacki, who is currently ranked No. 6 in the world, says that she doesn't look to her weight to be the primary indicator of her physical fitness.

"I rarely stand on a scale, to be honest. When I stop playing, I'm not going to obsess so much about my weight," she said. "It's going to be more about a healthy lifestyle. It's more about how I feel."