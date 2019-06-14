Eric Zaun, Professional Beach Volleyball Player, Dead at 25

Eric Zaun, a professional beach volleyball player, died after jumping from a window at an Atlantic City hotel room Tuesday. He was 25 years old.

Atlantic City Police Department officers were called to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. local time to respond to a report of a man found dead in the Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa parking lot, Sgt. Kevin Fair told PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The man was later identified as Zaun. Police told News 12 New Jersey that the Cherry Hill, New Jersey native jumped from the hotel’s 29th floor.

After news broke of Zaun’s death, the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour paid tribute to the star in a statement on Instagram.

“The AVP is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Eric Zaun. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends at this time,” the statement read. “He will be deeply missed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour (@avpbeach) on Jun 13, 2019 at 10:03am PDT

Zaun made his debut on the AVP tour in 2017 and won the Rookie of the Year title. He graduated from Limestone College in South Carolina, where he played on the men’s indoor volleyball team.

After graduating, Zaun moved to Florida and then Southern California to play beach volleyball professionally.

“The intent here is looking toward the future and starting to play internationally,” Zaun, who stood 6’3, told VolleyballMag.com in 2017. “My overall goal is to represent my country while playing this great sport. Marty has international experience and he’s one of the better young blockers on the tour.”

Zaun also played baseball, soccer and basketball and competed in swimming until his junior year in high school. At that point, he decided to focus on volleyball exclusively.

“I wanted to be really good. I had goals in volleyball that I really didn’t have in the other sports that I was playing,” Zaun told VolleyballMag.com. “Volleyball was something different. I liked the culture of the sport, and I’ve met so many great people. We were in high school playing in leagues with 30-year-olds who would treat us as equals and help improve our game.”

Zaun’s last Instagram post was published on June 4 and showed him playing with fellow pro Avery Drost. “June is gonna be a good month,” he wrote in the caption.

The comments section has become a place for fans to share their condolences and memories of seeing Zaun play.

“Eric was the first professional beach player I saw in person and will never forget how impressed I was by his play, and how he embraced the grind of being a professional athlete,” one fan wrote. “Rest In Peace good sir, you are loved and missed.”

“Love you Zaun,” another fan wrote, adding a heart emoji. “Heaven has gained another angel. You will be missed but never forgotten.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: Instagram/Eric Zuan