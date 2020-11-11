Eric Trump Mocked by Social Media After Urging People to Vote 1 Week Late

On Tuesday morning, Eric Trump confused and amused Twitter by posting a call to "get out and vote!!!" The tweet came a full week after Election Day, and most users agreed it must have been scheduled ahead of time, but accidentally placed on the wrong day. The post was deleted not long after.

"Minnesota get out and vote!!!" Eric tweeted early on Tuesday morning. The tweet baffled viewers, many of whom were still recuperating from the days-long fiasco of awaiting the results of the 2020 presidential election. Some feared that Eric was advising followers to cast illegitimate late votes, while others figured he or one of his staffers had made an error on a tweet-scheduling app like TweetDeck. Eric himself did not comment on the tweet after it was deleted.

still can’t get over Eric Trump’s now-deleted tweet from.........yesterday pic.twitter.com/6PAxOEVtyL — unironically believes it's all zuckerberg's fault (@GraceSpelman) November 11, 2020

Of course, that did not stop critics from having their fun with it. Eric's tweet was recirculated in screen shots, with critics making fun of him for the error, or providing other theories for the post. Some joked about time travel, technical glitches or plain old incompetence at the expense of the president's second son.

Like others in the Trump campaign, Eric has questioned the results of the election, though there is no evidence of fraud or tampering at all. Even as Twitter made fun of his mis-scheduled tweet, Eric's tirade continued. Here is a look at how social media responded on Tuesday.