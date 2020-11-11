Eric Trump Mocked by Social Media After Urging People to Vote 1 Week Late
On Tuesday morning, Eric Trump confused and amused Twitter by posting a call to "get out and vote!!!" The tweet came a full week after Election Day, and most users agreed it must have been scheduled ahead of time, but accidentally placed on the wrong day. The post was deleted not long after.
"Minnesota get out and vote!!!" Eric tweeted early on Tuesday morning. The tweet baffled viewers, many of whom were still recuperating from the days-long fiasco of awaiting the results of the 2020 presidential election. Some feared that Eric was advising followers to cast illegitimate late votes, while others figured he or one of his staffers had made an error on a tweet-scheduling app like TweetDeck. Eric himself did not comment on the tweet after it was deleted.
still can’t get over Eric Trump’s now-deleted tweet from.........yesterday pic.twitter.com/6PAxOEVtyL— unironically believes it's all zuckerberg's fault (@GraceSpelman) November 11, 2020
Of course, that did not stop critics from having their fun with it. Eric's tweet was recirculated in screen shots, with critics making fun of him for the error, or providing other theories for the post. Some joked about time travel, technical glitches or plain old incompetence at the expense of the president's second son.
Like others in the Trump campaign, Eric has questioned the results of the election, though there is no evidence of fraud or tampering at all. Even as Twitter made fun of his mis-scheduled tweet, Eric's tirade continued. Here is a look at how social media responded on Tuesday.
Scheduled
Scheduled post. Someone picked the wrong Tuesday.— Meg Maker (@megmaker) November 10, 2020
Part 1 https://t.co/oDhhLCXmB9— drew olanoff (@yoda) November 10, 2020
The simplest explanation for Eric's poorly timed post was that he had scheduled it far in advance, but had picked the wrong Tuesday to post it. Still, critics mocked him for this oversight, and for making his whole Twitter persona seem less genuine in the process.
Never-ending election
Is it is just me... or is this the longest Election Day EVER???! https://t.co/hj2eP142en— Nick Zerwas (@NickZerwas) November 10, 2020
Many people joked as if Eric's tweet was giving them flashbacks to the five-day wait for the results of the 2020 presidential election. They pretended to feel dissociated enough that, for all they knew, polling could still be going on.
Time travel
eric trump has come unstuck in time— Emanuel 3080berg (@emanuelmaiberg) November 10, 2020
For those wondering, I’ve concocted an elaborate scheme where I’ve placed Eric Trump into a “Truman Show”-like environment, yet he lives Election Day 2020 over and over like “Groundhog Day”. pic.twitter.com/0xsgEPcCxs— Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) November 10, 2020
Some also joked about Eric being stuck in various time-travel narratives, including Slaughterhouse Five by Kurt Vonnegut or the movie Groundhog Day.
Reality TV voting
Please tell me you’re talking about American Idol.— Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) November 10, 2020
Some jokingly speculated that Trump Jr. was referring to voting for reality TV and competition shows, like American Idol or The Voice.
'SNL'
November 11, 2020
Many responses included references to Alex Moffat's fan-favorite impression of Eric Trump on Saturday Night Live. Bennett plays Eric as unintelligent and anxious, usually following his older brother around.
Contradiction
They really should have a family meeting to make sure they’re all on the same page.
Ex 1:
Trump: Ballots cast after Nov 3 should not be counted.
Eric: “Get out and vote Minnesota” ( 1 week after Election Day)
Ex 2:
Trump: “The media should not call states”
Ivanka: https://t.co/AeI17pO0PE— Redmond Scales (@red_scales) November 11, 2020
Commenters also pointed out that Eric's tweet seemed to contradict the messaging from his father's campaign, which erroneously argued that votes should not be counted after Election Day.
Lost
“When you schedule the tweet but it’s already after dad lost the election.” pic.twitter.com/Py43WCW5ND— Trumpytimes (@Trumpytimes1) November 11, 2020
Finally, many viewers thought Eric's tweet was all the funnier since Trump has now lost the 2020 presidential election. With no real evidence to support his claims of voter fraud or election tampering, Trump is on track to be out of the White House in January of 2021.