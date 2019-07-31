Equifax Data Breach Has Twitter on Fire Right Now, Users Posting Memes After Making Their Claims

The Equifax data breach was certainly no laughing matter, but now it has Twitter on fire, with users posting hilarious memes after making their claims. Back in 2017, the free credit report company was victim to a hack that exposed the personal information of millions of people. The Federal Trade Commission recently announced that Equifax has agreed to pay at least $575 million — and up to $700 million — as compensation to those who were affected by the hack.

Many people have since taken to social media to share comments, posts, and memes related to the hack and compensation.

“It’s pretty funny that submitting a claim for the $125 equifax settlement requires entering your personal information into a form and sending it to equifax,” Nilay Patel, Editor-in-Chief of The Verge quipped.

I just filed my equifax settlement claim pic.twitter.com/J3ndEx57Cj — mb (@moseason_) July 24, 2019

“Most of yall are eligible for a $125 check as a settlement from equifax you just have to check if you’re eligible. And since I don’t f— wit yall, you can figure out the rest by yourselves,” another person said sarcastically.

“I love that to find out if you qualify for a payment in the big Equifax data breach class-action settlement, you have to give a website your last name and the last 6 of your social,” someone else said.

make sure you run it up on Equifax & get this settlement bread for them losing all of our private information. https://t.co/pMg0N2uI13 pic.twitter.com/K0c7DsqeLD — Stef 🚀🏁 (@STEFisDOPE) July 25, 2019

“There’s something fishy about this Equifax settlement. We gonna take that lil $125 and it’s probably something in the fine print saying you forfeit your claim to any reparations for slavery that might be awarded in the future….” another user quipped.

“this Equifax breach settlement thing seems like phishing, [I don’t know],” a fifth commenter offered.

Equifax settlement really offered me the money OR free credit monitoring, it really brought the “money or dinner with jay-z” argument to real life pic.twitter.com/BXdL08VpgS — yc (@yc) July 30, 2019

If you want to find out if you qualify for a $125 settlement from Equifax, follow this link, provide the company your last name and the last six digits of your social security number.

You will also need to have any documents, files, or materials that support your case that the hack caused you financial loss. Finally, you will submit your claim to be reviewed by the organization.

If eligible, you could be awarded a $125 compensation, or offered free credit monitoring.