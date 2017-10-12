Footage of Airplane Drifting Across Runaway Is a Must See

Dramatic footage showing the world’s largest passenger airliner drifting across the runway in Düsseldorf, Germany is going viral for good reason.

U.K. newspaper, Metro reports that the Emirates Airlines’ Airbus A380 flying in from Dubai bounced to the left and right soon after touching down in Germany during high winds on Thursday.

Airplane spotter, Martin Bogdan, who shared the viral clip to YouTube, captured the footage, saying it was like nothing he had ever seen.

“I have filmed a few thousand crosswind landings at several airports in Europe within the past years, but this Airbus A380 crosswind landing was extremely hard and extraordinary,” Bodgan captioned the video.

“I have never seen such a tremendous reaction of an aeroplane after a touchdown,” he added. “You can see that the pilots tried to align with the runway by using the tail rudder and luckily it worked out.”

Even though it might appear scary and fend off flyers, an Emirates spokesperson told Metro that “at no point was the safety of the passengers and crew on board compromised.”

The Düsseldorf Airport is known for its crosswind landings, with many capturing astounding footage of airliners drifting across the runway.