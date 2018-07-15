Elon Musk Attacks Thai Cave Rescue Hero Who Criticized His Mini Submarine

Elon Musk’s Twitter rampage may have hit its peak on Sunday when he referred to one of the diving experts in Thailand as “pedo guy.”

Musk was apparently infuriated by British diver Vern Unsworth, who stated very publicly that he believed Musk’s involvement in the ordeal was simply a public relations stunt. Musk’s Boring Company developed a few very small submarines, hoping to help rescue the Thai boys who were trapped in a cave for over two weeks.

“He can stick his submarine where it hurts,” Unsworth said with a smile, in a video published by CNN.

This set Musk on a Twitter rampage — which have become all too common for the 47-year-old entrepreneur.

“Never saw this British expat guy who lives in Thailand (sus) at any point when we were in the caves,” he wrote. “Only people in sight were the Thai navy/army guys, who were great. Thai navy seals escorted us in — total opposite of wanting us to leave.”

Calling Unsworth “sus” — or, suspicious — was just the tip of the iceberg. Musk went on to publicly challenge Unsworth to provide video from the final rescue proving he was there, before rescinding that challenge in favor of one for himself.

“You know what, don’t bother showing the video,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it.”

Musk’s submarines were not ultimately used in the rescue effort. All 12 boys as well as their coach were extracted from the cave by expert divers, including many from the Thai Navy SEALs. If, as many besides Unsworth have suggested, his presence there was merely a PR stunt, it seems to have backfired. Musk has been taking more nad more heat for his social media outbursts, and this one was no exception.

“Elon Musk has been melting down for like two full months,” one person wrote. “If someone is able to harness all of that raw energy then climate change would be solved.”

“Elon musk got in his feelings faster than his cars go from 0-60,” joked another.

“Who’s building the mini submarine to help Elon Musk out of the hole he’s digging for himself?” someone added.

For all the people who take shots are Musk for his garish social media use, his use of his massive wealth and his treatment of his workers, there are many more who defend him online.