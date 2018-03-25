Elon Musk’s Father Admits to Having Child With Stepdaughter

Elon Musk’s estranged father, Errol Musk, admitted to having a child with his step-daughter on Sunday, but claimed that it was “God’s plan.”

The 72-year-old father of the tech billionaire spoke with The Sunday Times of London, saying that the mother of his ten-month-old son is technically his step-daughter. However, he said that Jana Bezuidenhout, now 30, was raised away from the family for long periods of time, and he never truly considered her a step-daughter.

Errol married Heide Bzuidenhout when Jana was four. He and Heide had two children together, and separated briefly after two years together before reuniting. The couple ultimately divorced after 18 years of marriage, according to the Times.

The South-African native said that many years after his split with Heide, he reconnected with Jana. “One thing led to another — you can call it God’s plan or nature’s plan,” Errol Musk said.

When Jana became pregnant, Errol reportedly insisted on a DNA test, claiming that the child had to be her ex-boyfriend’s. The results conclusively showed that Errol was the father.

“Jana is a delightful girl and a wonderful mother,” he told the outlet. “She said I changed her life.”

Errol and his famous son have a troubled dynamic, as the founder of Tesla and SpaceX told Rolling Stone Magazine last year that his father is “evil.”

“My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil,” Musk said.

In the interview, he explained why he stayed with his father after his parents’ divorce. “I felt sorry for my father, because my mother had all three kids. He seemed very sad and lonely by himself. So I thought, ‘I can be company,’” Musk explained.

“Yeah, I was sad for my father. But I didn’t really understand at the time what kind of person he was. It was not a good idea,” he added.

Musk said that his father passed down his affinity for engineering and a natural curiosity, but added that his dad is inclined to more sinister machinations.

“He was such a terrible human being,” Musk said. “You have no idea.” After trying and failing to articulate what he meant, he said, “My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil.”

Musk’s many high-profile endeavors to advance human civilization have dominated headlines recently, as his SpaceX program has made huge strides in rocketry and his Boring Company prepares to install a network of tunnels beneath Los Angeles.