Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Denies 'Manipulative' Claims by Viral Singer Greyson Chance

Ellen DeGeneres may no longer be the queen of daytime television. Still, according to reports, the singer went "above and beyond" for Greyson Chance, despite the singer telling tabloids that the former Ellen DeGeneres Show host was "manipulative" and "way too controlling." A source from the media maven's team tells Entertainment Tonight that the 25-year-old never complained that DeGeneres was the issue. The media outlet's new Rolling Stone profile detailing the drama was not the experience the Ellen team had with Chance. "Ellen and the team went above and beyond and sometimes careers just don't take off," a source says. "Chance did not make any complaints during that time and continued to appear on the show to launch his new projects. He has taken this time as he is launching an album to go after Ellen with opportunistic claims.

Chance appeared 12 times on the show. His last appearance happened in 2019 to promote a new song. At the time, he'd been dropped from the label Interscope. He shared a TikTok video and refused to go against what he said in Rolling Stone, including allegations that DeGeneres was "blatantly opportunistic" in terms of signing him at the age of 12. The host was alleged to be "invested" in Chance.

"And I stand behind all of it," he said in the interview. "You know, I've been wanting to tell this story now for multiple years and was repeatedly told not to but the truth is, what you saw on TV and what was pitched out to the mainstream just wasn't what was happening behind the scenes."

Eventually, he signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME) and to DeGeneres' music label. "And I'm sure people will have a lot to say about the article and how I maybe appear ungrateful for her [DeGeneres'] efforts in the beginning, and the truth is that I am grateful for her giving me a start," Chance added "But I'm more grateful to myself for the moments when I got dropped and everything went awry when I was a kid. I'm thankful to 15-year-old me that picked up the pieces and kept on going and kept on fighting."