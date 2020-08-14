Ellen DeGeneres: Police Reportedly Tell Neighbors that Mansion's Burglary Was 'Inside Job'

It's possible there's more to the robbery of Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi, whose home was burglarized on July 4. There is some reason to believe that the perpetrators had some kind of relationship with DeGeneres and de Rossi, according to The Sun.

The Montecito Association has hinted that the local sheriff believes that the crime was an "inside job," attempting to put her neighbors' minds at ease. The newsletter went out on Wednesday. "If it had been a case of outsiders coming in and breaking and entering, I'd have alerted you to be on the lookout and lock up everything. According to our very helpful Sheriff Lt. Arnoldi, that appears to be an inside job." The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office told the outlet that there is "no update" as their investigation continues.

The robbery, which neither DeGeneres or de Rossi appear to be involved with directly, came roughly two weeks prior to the fallout with numerous current and former staff members of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The report from Buzzfeed, one current and 10 former employees of DeGeneres' talk show spoke out about the comedian on the condition of anonymity and revealed the eponymous talk show host isn't as cheery as she seems on-camera.

Among those who spoke out, they each revealed how they experienced intimidation and fear behind the scenes, in addition to racism through microaggressions. This is in sharp contrast to the "be kind" image that she's cultivated as part of her overall brand. "That 'be kind' bulls— only happens when the cameras are on," one employee said, who remained anonymous. "It's all for show. I know they give money to people and help them out, but it's for show."

Quite a few celebrities, who'd appeared on the show in the past, spoke out in defense of the host. Others, like Brad Garrett, seemed to back the accusers — or at least call out the host's attempt to subvert the blame away from herself and onto producers. WarnerMedia had even opened an investigation into the matter.

Now, it's being reported that Warner Bros. will be consolidating their TV Studio and laying off hundreds of employees, including some who work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Television and its subsidiary Warner Horizon Scripted TV will merge to form the newly created Warner Bros. TV Scripted Division. This process is forcing massive layoffs across the company with more than 600 people looking to lose their job in areas of redundancy.