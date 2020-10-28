Election Day 2020: All the Stores Offering Freebies After You Vote
Everyone is doing their part to get out the vote for the 2020 presidential election, including some of your favorite restaurants and fast-food chains. A number of chains will give you great deals or even freebies if you can prove you voted on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Even those who voted early or cast an absentee ballot may be eligible.
This year's historic election has changed the game on every level, including the promotional deals that retailers and restaurants use to get voters in the door. With waits of up to 12 hours expected at some polling locations, delivery is looking more appealing than ever, and some suppliers are bringing food and products right to the voting booth. Others are encouraging voters to stop by after they cast their ballot, offering a delicious incentive to wash down the taste of civic duty.
Some deals are regional or tricky to claim, but there is likely something on the list for you. Here is a look at some of the Election Day deals coming up next Tuesday.
Grubhub
Grubhub has several deals ready to go for election day, including some in partnership with restaurant chains. Red Lobster is offering free delivery through Grubhub on Nov. 3 on any order over $25, while 7-11 and BurgerFi are doing the same for orders over $15. From Burger King, you can get $3 off of any order over $18, and California Pizza Kitchen is offering $10 off of orders over $30. Grubhub has the full list of participating restaurants on its website, including specific deals from PF Chang's, Hooters, Wow Bao and more.
Seamless
Seamless is offering a special deal not for voters, but for the poll workers risking their health to keep our election running smoothly this year. The food delivery service is teaming up with Chobani to offer a free meal worth up to $40 to poll workers in New York City. This credit can be used any time between Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 11. Visit perksforpollworkers.com for the full details on eligibility.
Boston Market
Boston Market is targeting the late-night voters and poll workers on Tuesday, in recognition of the fact that many will be waiting in line for hours. The chain is offering one free slider to each visitor from 9 p.m. until close at all locations nationwide. There is no purchase necessary, and the promotion applies to Chicken Cheddar, Turkey Cheddar, Chicken Chipotle and BBQ Meatloaf sliders.
Enlightened
View this post on Instagram
Help us spread the word: Voting is sweet! We’re donating 50% of online profits from 10/21 to 11/03 to @rockthevote, an organization working to defend young people’s right to vote by making participation in our democracy more accessible. Be sure to check out their website to learn more about voting in your state, updates relating to Covid-19, and to find resources that will enable you to be an informed voter. Say it loud and proud: VOTE! Mention the word “vote” on your Instagram Story and tag us @eatenlightened on November 3, and we’ll send you a free Enlightened ice cream coupon! Some fun ideas: • Use our "Voting is sweet" Giphy on Instagram Story • Take a picture of your “I voted” sticker • Snap a post-vote selfie • Tell us why you think it’s important to vote (Available while supplies last. Ends 11/03 11:59 PM PST) We’ll also randomly select 1 lucky person to win a year’s worth of desserts. Our right to vote is precious and we want to encourage Team Enlightened to exercise that right in each and every election! [Image description: Red and blue text at the center reads "Voting Is Sweet." Around the text are "I Voted" stickers with illustrations of ice cream on them.] . . . . . #vote #vote2020 #votevotevote #voteearly #2020election #votingissweet #eatenlightened #teamenlightened #enlightenedicecream #rockthevote
Enlightened has a coupon for free ice cream available to voters on Nov. 3, while supplies last. To claim it, all you need to do is tag the company on your Instagram Story, along with the word "vote" in some form. Enlightened is encouraging customers to get creative with it, offering a "voting is sweet" GIF to get the word out.
Dos Toros
View this post on Instagram
Help shape the future and make time to vote! Tomorrow is Vote Early Day, please join us by exercising your right to vote. Learn more at https://www.voteearlyday.org/ or the link in bio.⠀ ⠀ Here are some of the ways Founders Table is committed to supporting voter participation this year:⠀ 1. Offering Paid Time Off for all employees to vote. ⠀ 2. Partnering with Time To Vote to ensure our employees have the necessary resources to make an informed voting decision.⠀ 3. Encouraging early voting on Vote Early Day.⠀ 4. Offering free meals for all badged poll workers on November 3rd*.⠀ ⠀ *Must have proof of working the polls on November 3rd. One free entree, up to a $15 value. In-store only, all locations.
Mexican food chain Dos Toros is also thanking poll workers with a free entree on Election Day. They can claim anything up to $15, as long as they pick it up in-store. Simply bring your badge or other proof that you worked at a poll to prove your eligibility.
Chopt Salad
View this post on Instagram
Chopt Creative Salad Co. has a free meal for poll workers as well, worth up to $15 when picked up in-store. Again, poll workers just need to bring some form of proof that they officially participated in the election, whether a badge, name tag or even an email.
Krispy Kreme
Finally, Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut to anyone who stops by participating locations on Tuesday, with or without proof that they voted. Knowing that the coveted "I Voted" stickers are not as common this year, Krispy Kreme is taking on the honor system, and is even handing out stickers of their own to commemorate the election.