Election Day 2020: All the Stores Offering Freebies After You Vote

Everyone is doing their part to get out the vote for the 2020 presidential election, including some of your favorite restaurants and fast-food chains. A number of chains will give you great deals or even freebies if you can prove you voted on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Even those who voted early or cast an absentee ballot may be eligible. This year's historic election has changed the game on every level, including the promotional deals that retailers and restaurants use to get voters in the door. With waits of up to 12 hours expected at some polling locations, delivery is looking more appealing than ever, and some suppliers are bringing food and products right to the voting booth. Others are encouraging voters to stop by after they cast their ballot, offering a delicious incentive to wash down the taste of civic duty. Some deals are regional or tricky to claim, but there is likely something on the list for you. Here is a look at some of the Election Day deals coming up next Tuesday.