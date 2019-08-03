El Paso Citizens Line up Around Block to Donate Blood Following Walmart Shooting

El Paso, Texas residents are answering the police department’s call for blood donations following the mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. Photos on social media show residents lining up around the block at locations where donations are being accepted. At least 40 people were injured and 19 killed, according to NBC News.

El Pasoans line up to donate blood, overwhelming centers in heartbroken, resilient city. #elpaso pic.twitter.com/1tvy8JeEUk — Alfredo Corchado (@ajcorchado) August 3, 2019

A short time after the shooting, the El Paso Police Department tweeted that blood is “needed urgently.” Donation centers were set up at Vitalent Blood Services locations at 424 S. Mesa Hills Dr. and 133 N. Zaragoza Rd.

Blood needed urgently. Multiple injured transported to various hospitals. Blood donation centers Vitalent Blood Services at 424 s Mesa Hills and 133 N Zaragoza — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Residents saw the plea and quickly headed to the donation centers. Aldredo Corchado of Dallas News tweeted a video of a long line forming outside one of the centers. “El Pasoans line up to donate blood, overwhelming centers in heartbroken, resilient city,” Corchado wrote.

THIS IS EL PASO!! We are a city of dreamers and we care about the people here. People lining up and dropping whatever they were doing this Saturday to donate blood because the people said they needed blood. I am proud #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/hqBl9ZrVzw — 💜ҍҽԵհ💚 (@multiahgase) August 3, 2019

“THIS IS EL PASO!! We are a city of dreamers and we care about the people here. People lining up and dropping whatever they were doing this Saturday to donate blood because the people said they needed blood. I am proud,” another resident tweeted from United Blood Services.

Vitalant Blood Services issued a statement on Facebook, noting that three of their locations in El Paso will have extended hours today.

“Our thoughts and hearts go out to our friends and neighbors in the El Paso area today. We know that many of you want to step up and donate to help out the victims of the senseless shooting,” the statement reads. “Our Vitalant center in El Paso has sent 90 units of blood to one of the hospitals treating the Walmart shooting victims. Our staff are also in contact with several other hospitals that are requesting additional blood.”

Vitalant encouraged people to make appointments for this coming week or the following week because blood will still be needed after this weekend.

“Blood needs will continue and having the supply spread out will ensure that there is blood on hand, ready and waiting, when and where patients need it,” the statement read.

There are other ways to help victims and families affected by the shooting, notes the El Paso Times. The El Paso Community Foundation is already accepting donations for victims. You can visit their website by clicking here.

A family reunification center was also opened at McCarthur Middle School on Whitus Drive.

Police have not confirmed the number of deaths in Saturday afternoon’s shooting. University of Medical Center of El Paso and Del Sol Medical Center have confirmed they are treating at least 11 victims each.

Police have a suspect in custody, a 21-year-old white male.

