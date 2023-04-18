Dunkin' Brings Back Fan-Favorite Coffee Flavor as Permanent Menu Item

The next time Ben Affleck stars in a Dunkin' commercial, he might be handing out coffee with the fan-favorite Butter Pecan Swirl flavor added. Dunkin' announced plans to bring back the flavor as a permanent menu item during National Pecan Day on April 14. The flavor will be available at Dunkin' locations nationwide starting on April 26.

Butter Pecan Swirl features "notes of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream," according to Dunkin'. Customers can add the flavor to any hot or iced coffee, espresso drink, cold brew, frozen coffee, or frozen chocolate drink. Dunkin' introduced the flavor in 2013, but only on a short-term basis, making it as elusive as a McRib. Its fans have pleaded with Dunkin' to bring it back full-time on social media and inspired petitions. One petition reached over 1,600 signatures. Only the Pumpkin flavor is more sought-after, according to Dunkin'.

"On the 10-year anniversary of Butter Pecan Swirl's debut, we knew it was time to make this adored flavor a core menu staple," Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin's Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. "The requests from guests and our Dunkin' teammates to make this Swirl a regular offering are staggering. We're thrilled to finally grant their wish, making this a permanent delight for Dunkin' fans to savor all year long."

The news was celebrated on social media. "I keep seeing that butter pecan flavor is back and STAYING on 4/26 that just upped Dunkin's game for me bc I'm obsessed," one fan wrote. "Butter Pecan becoming a permanent flavor at Dunkin is in fact detrimental to my health," another joked. "Dunkin's butter pecan goes unmatched," another commented.

The return of the Butter Pecan Swirl flavor is not the only reason Dunkin' fans have to celebrate this week. Since Thursday, April 20 is National Cold Brew Day, Dunkin' is offering Dunkin' Rewards members a free Cold Brew drink with any purchase through the chain's mobile app. You can also get the drink with your favorite flavor shot and flavor swirls, or add Cold Foam. Customers can use the offer to try the Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew, which features "notes of gooey caramel and rich milk chocolate," topped with Chocolate Cold Foam and Cocoa Caramel Sprinkles to add flavor and crunch. Fans can also get Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam for a "sweet, vanilla-forward taste" to go with Cold Brew coffee.