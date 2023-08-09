Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte 2023 Launch Date Reportedly Revealed

It's officially August, and fall lovers are already embracing the PSL mindset. With the change in months, fall lovers are preparing for the arrival of Pumpkin Spice Latte season, and it seems Starbucks' beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte could be returning to menus nationwide in just a matter of days.

On July 27, popular snack-spotting Instagram @markie_devo leaked what appeared to be Starbucks' 2023 fall menu, which he claimed was from a Starbucks employee. According to the account, the fall menu, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte, "is speculated to drop on August 24th!! It was recently moved this past week!!" The fan-favorite coffee chain hasn't confirmed the date just yet, so it's currently just speculation.

Set to enter 20th fall season this year, the Pumpkin Spice Latte has long been a fan-favorite seasonal drink, which other coffee and restaurant chains have also gotten onboard with. The beverage first debuted in the fall of 2004, though it had gotten its start a year earlier in a research and development lab at Starbucks headquarters in Seattle, where extensive tests were conducted to develop the now heavily sought after drink. The chain's PSL consists of espresso and steamed milk with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove as well as Starbucks sauce which contains real pumpkin. It is available hot, iced or blended.

While the PSL is a staple fall beverage, it is not the only fall flavor coming to Starbucks. According to the leaked menu, the coffee, chain is also set to bring back he Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew as well as the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, which was first introduced in 2021. The chain is also reportedly getting ready to debut two new fall bevergaes, the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Meanwhile, fall foods will include the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Owl Cake Pop, both returning, and the new Baked Apple Croissant, which will only be available at stores able to warm them up. Starbucks is also reportedly introducing a new type of ground coffee from Guatemala called "Casi Cielo."

According to the food blogger, the fall menu is "rumored to drop August 24th and will run until November 1st at all participating locations nationwide." In a statement to the New York Post, a representative for Starbucks declined to comment on the fall menu's release date, instead sharing, "We're still enjoying Starbucks' latest summer sip, the Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers, and are not quite ready to welcome fall yet!"