Drugs, Gun, Teeth Found on Man Stopped at South Carolina Store

Police in North Carolina discovered thousands of doses of heroin, a gun, and human teeth on a man detained during a suspected shoplifting investigation on Christmas Eve.

Tavon Malik Stanley, 21, was detained at a South Carolina Walmart after employees saw a woman with him take around $25 worth of merchandise without paying for them, the Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports. They alleged that Stanley smelled of marijuana.

When police arrived at the scene, the 21-year-old told police that he had a Ruger 9 mm that may have been stolen. When officers went through his backpack, they discovered over 3,000 doses of heroin, pills, Fentanyl patches, marijuana, more than $2,000, and two human teeth, which police later discovered belonged to him.

“He provided NMB Public Safety with paperwork showing that they were extracted by a professional,” North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling wrote in a statement. “The officer did not know that until after the report had been filed.”

Stanley was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, four counts of possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful carrying of a pistol and simple possession of marijuana.