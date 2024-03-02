Drone Engages 'Mystery UFO' in Middle of War Zone

Right in the middle of the war zone in Ukraine, a drone ended up encountering an unknown object.

UFO sightings during conflicts have been part of the movement since people started talking about flying saucers and little green men. "Foo Fighters" got their start as something more mysterious than a rock and roll band. The term originates with the floating orbs that World War II pilots reported back during the conflict in both the European and Pacific theaters.

According to Newsweek, the conflict in Ukraine might be the latest to go public with a report on UFOs on the battlefield. In a video shared on social media, Ukraine fighters filmed a "disc-shaped object" while piloting a drone.

Ukrainian defenders filmed an unidentified disc-shaped object in the combat zone. pic.twitter.com/Ak8wKUbAPm — ✙ Albina Fella ✙ 🇺🇦🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇵🇱🇺🇸🇨🇦🇦🇺 (@albafella1) February 28, 2024

The video was first picked up by The Daily Mail, noting that it was filmed in February using one of the many 300 "heat vision" quadcopter drones in use by the Ukraine military. The small craft was at 500 feet above sea level according to the outlet, spying the object at an estimated 30 miles away.

Newsweek admits that they couldn't independently verify the video, noting they had contacted the Ukrainian Defense Ministry with no response. They are quite busy, of course.

"Why can't he fire missiles at us?" one soldier reportedly says in the clip. Another soldier questions it before another voice bursts in with confusion. "Holy s-t. What the f-k is this? Why isn't it moving?" Another soldier labels it a "UFO", adding that it is staying in one place. An actual moment of comedy comes at the end when one of the soldiers seems to suggest they "ram it" with the quadcopter.

According to Newsweek, other sightings have been spotted since the war in Ukraine started back in 2022. January last year, Russia's governor of the Rostov region reported a "small-size object in the shape of a ball" that was liquidated by Russian forces. It is very similar to sightings in the United States of reported balloons and objects shot down by the Air Force.