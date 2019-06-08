Drawing Social Media Star Spike the Beetle Dies of Old Age

Twitter was in mourning this week after Spike the Beetle, famous for being surprisingly artistic for an insect, died. He was 2 years old.

Love you, little buddy. pic.twitter.com/Bi4Yqq7fq2 — Spike the Beetle (@SpikeTheBeetle) June 7, 2019

Spike’s owner shared the sad news on Twitter Friday, after warning fans in April that Spike was in his last days as he reached advanced age for a stag beetle.

“It’s a really sad day for our animal household. After a few weeks of slowing down, Spike has passed away of old age,” the statement read. “He lived a long life for his species, passing his 2nd birthday this January.”

Spike’s owner asked fans not to feel sad though, and instead remember how much Spike accomplished.

“He lived a great life, accomplishing big things for such a little creature,” the statement continued. “It’s been amazing to share his life with all of you, changing minds and giving new perspectives on ‘scary’ insects.”

Spike was survived by his made, Sally, and their five sons and three daughters. Spike’s owner said the Twitter account will continue tracking the children as they grow.

“Spike didn’t know he was loved, but I know, so from him I’ll say: thank you, everyone,” the statement concluded.

Spike racked up more than 121,900 followers, who loved seeing Spike’s artwork. More than 45,600 Instagram followers also tracked his work. He used his mandibles to hold markers to express his creativity.

View this post on Instagram doodle break ✏️ A post shared by Spike the Beetle (@spikethebeetle) on Jun 9, 2018 at 5:14pm PDT

Spike’s owner was Mandy, an English teacher who lived in Japan. In a 2017 interview with The Verge, Mandy said beetles are popular pets in Japan because they make great pets in apartments where space is a premium.

“I think they’re really interesting,” Mandy explained. “Unlike a lot of small pets, they don’t dash off quickly, and can cling to clothes. So you can sit and work, or watch TV, with a little guy on your shoulder for company.”

However, Mandy noted that beetles are not for everyone.

“I think beetles aren’t for everyone,” she said. “They’re more interesting than cuddly, like a reptile. But as a plus, they are very, very low maintenance!”

Since Spike’s death, Mandy took to Twitter to thank fans for their ongoing support and the love they showed Spike.

“Thank you everyone for your kind words,” Spike’s owner wrote. “They’ve made me cry and laugh in equal measure today. It’s really crazy & special how much a little pet reached so many people.”

“Thank you spike for everything, most of all doing so much to raise empathy for insects!” one fan tweeted.

“RIP little buddy … you made me so happy, even though I used to be scared and grossed out by bugs … now I love them… We’ll miss you!!!” another wrote.

Photo credit: Instagram/Spike the Beetle