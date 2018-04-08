Dr. Pimple Popper Fans Freak out Over ‘Spring’ Throwback Video

Dr. Sandra Lee is proving that she removes more than just pimples in her Dr. Pimple Popper videos. In one 2015 video she re-shared on Instagram Saturday, she helped remove a tick from a woman’s body.

In January 2015, Lee posted a short video showing her removing a growth from a patient. It turned out that it was not a growth, but actually a tick hanging on, just above her waistline. The video has been seen over 2.6 million times since it was posted.

“This person’s husband is my patient and as they were leaving my office, she asked me to just glance at this growth on her side. She was wondering what it was. Here’s the video. Luckily, no Lyme disease or other tick borne diseases,” Lee wrote in the original caption.

Lee shared the video again on Instagram this weekend, using it as an opportunity to remind people to be careful of ticks during the spring and summer, when ticks are active.

“If you live in in an area where ticks live and thrive and you have been enjoying the outdoors please check your body closely for any of THESE,” Lee wrote on Instagram. “Ticks can spread Lyme and many other tick borne diseases that can be difficult to diagnose and treat.”

Although Lee tried to use the video for a teachable moment, her Popaholics were grossed out.

“I have never in my life seen a tick that big stuck on a human. She must have dogs in her bed constantly!!!!! Ewww (oh I love dogs too, but noooooooo),” one fan wrote.

“Sickest, most disturbing thing she’s ever posted,” another added.

“This is the worst one yet,” another fan wrote.

Others also chimed in with reminders about ticks, like checking your pets for ticks.

Lee’s video reminder is timely because tick season is already starting as the temperatures warm up.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are about 30,000 cases of lyme disease reported to the CDC every year by state departments, although there are likely more.

According to AccuWeather, some of the first signs of lyme disease include a rash and flu-like symptoms, and it is important to get treated early if you see the signs. The CDC says that 95 percent of lyme disease cases are reported in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Photo credit: YouTube/ Dr. Pimple Popper