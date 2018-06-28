Dr. Pimple Popper Tackles Nasty Whitehead

Dr. Pimple Popper chased down the great whitehead on Wednesday, in a video posted to Twitter.

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known to the internet as Dr. Pimple Popper, posted a short clip on Twitter previewing her battle against a whitehead blemish. It was positioned right on the outside of her patient’s nostril, but she managed to get in with her tools and take care of the trapped fluid.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lee and her patient talked casually as she worked at the whitehead. She explained what she was doing throughout the process.

“This one on your know was a little bit calcified. It’s a little white-ish and a little bit firm, because sometimes cysts have a little calcium deposit. It’s a really hard one. It’s really hard to extract for you.”

So far, the short clip has not been linked to a longer video on Lee’s YouTube page, though that may come in time. The doctor typically posts a short preview on Twitter before uploading her full, extensive coverage on YouTube for fans that are interested in seeing the whole process.

Lee has turned into a social media sensation over the last several years. Her unique brand of educational and eerily entertaining content draws a dedicated, un-squeamish crowd. Lee is watched by everyone from professional or aspiring dermatologists to casual viewers with an affinity for cleanliness.

Next month, Lee’s years of work online will pay off big time when her new reality series launches on TLC. The network has expanded Lee’s format from YouTube into a full-blown TV show, where she will educate her audience while helping her patients. For Lee, the “edu-tainment” aspect of her work is central. She talks often about spreading knowledge and awareness of skin health with her videos.

The TLC show will take a closer look at the patients themselves, however. The concept was tested as a one-off special earlier this year, and the fan response was huge. After that, TLC launched a casting call for patients who would be willing to discuss their ailments and their emotional journeys on TV.

Lee has made it pretty clear that the show will not interfere with her usual uploads. Throughout filming, she has kept her pace at its usual blistering pace, in addition to her normal work as a dermatologist.

Dr. Pimple Popper premieres on TLC on Wednesday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET.